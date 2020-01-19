KANSAS CITY, Mo. – It is a glaring omission on Andy Reid’s resume, one that could ultimately threaten his candidacy as a Hall of Fame coach.

Reid has 207 regular season wins to his credit, making him the seventh-winningest coach of all time. But he’s also the only coach in that group never to win a championship.

That can all change in two weeks.

Reid led the Chiefs to a 35-24 win over the Titans in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium, giving him his best chance at winning his first Super Bowl. He had previously gone to the Super Bowl with the Eagles but lost to the Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX.

So, how does Reid feel about going back to the big show?

“Fired up to go to Miami,” he said after Sunday’s game. “I need to get on a diet so I can fit in my clothes and we can do our thing. Very proud, very proud of everybody and the job they did.”

Reid doesn’t like to draw much attention to his own achievements – or shortcomings – so rest assured he’d love nothing more than to inscribe his name on the Vince Lombardi Trophy with a win over the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV in Miami on Feb. 2.

For now, he’s happy to have won the Lamar Hunt Trophy, named after the late Chiefs’ owner who is responsible for the NFL’s title game eventually being referred to as the Super Bowl.

“I’m so happy for the Hunt family and bringing that trophy back here,” Reid said. “Wow. How great is that. I’m proud of our team for the effort they showed.”

The Chiefs came back from early deficits of 10-0 and 17-7 to outlast the Titans, who had beaten the Patriots and Ravens to reach the AFC Championship Game.

“’Never die’ is kind of their thing,” said the 61-year-old Reid. “I mean, getting behind like this is tough on an old guy, but they did a nice job coming back.”

Reid’s assistant coaches and players are all pulling for him to get his first Super Bowl win, but the coach is more concerned about others.

“I mean, the coaches, there’s just so much effort that went into this,” Reid said. “Coaches who were here before and helped us get to this point. It takes an army. It’s not just one guy at all, so I just appreciate the effort by everybody and our fans. I can’t wait to get all of them down in Miami. I hope Miami is ready for that.”

Reid said he had previously met Lamar Hunt shortly after he became the Eagles’ head coach in 1999.

“He came up and started talking to me [at an owners’ meeting] when I felt like I didn’t know anybody,” Reid said. “Then we found out he was a geologist, and he found out my brother was a geologist. All of a sudden, he struck up a conversation and we talked about his background in geology. It was great. Then, he was great to me my whole career.”

Hunt’s son, Clark, hired Reid to coach the Chiefs in 2013.

“We’re just happy for Andy in having a chance to win a Super Bowl,” Hunt said. “He’s one of the greatest coaches in the history of the NFL. He is without a doubt a Pro Football Hall of Famer. He’s going to get to go to his second Super Bowl, and hopefully get a victory this time.”