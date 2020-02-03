MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – The Chiefs came oh, so close to getting to the Super Bowl last year, going toe-to-toe with the five-time champion Patriots before succumbing in overtime in the AFC Championships. Two weeks later, they watched the Patriots win yet another title.

But this time, thanks to some more magic from Patrick Mahomes, but also several much-needed changes on defense — including the hiring of defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo — the Chiefs took the next step and won it all. Mahomes was the star of their 31-20 win over the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV, but had it not been for the Chiefs’ resurgent defense, Mahomes might never have put together his dramatic fourth-quarter comeback.

“We prepared the right way,” said safety Tyrann Mathieu, who was signed this season as a replacement for longtime Chiefs safety Eric Berry. “We had to just believe in each together.”

They believed, right up to the end, when they needed to believe the most.

With Mahomes initially struggling in the second half, throwing two interceptions, the 49ers built a 20-10 lead in the fourth quarter. But the Chiefs didn’t allow another point, giving Mahomes the chance to rally the team. And what a rally he put on, throwing two fourth-quarter touchdowns to win Super Bowl MVP honors.

“I felt like in that last quarter, we knew it was getting tight,” Mathieu said. “Defensively, in order to win this game, we knew we were going to have to step up and make some plays, and we were able to do that.”

Defensive end Frank Clark — another player brought in by the Chiefs to provide a pass rush in the absence of Dee Ford, who was traded to the 49ers, and Justin Houston, who was released and signed by the Colts — was another big contributor in the defensive effort. His fourth-down sack of Garoppolo in the waning minutes of the fourth quarter all but sealed the win.

“Fourth quarter, we called on the defense and we got the job done,” Clark said. “I believe that’s been the third consecutive game where we called on the defense to bounce back. It looked rocky. It looked like Pat [Mahomes] was having a little rough one at first. But you know Pat Mahomes, like I’ve been saying all year, I’ll take that quarterback over any quarterback. There’s none like him.”

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Clark said his sack was the culmination of a game-long effort to remain disciplined against Garoppolo.

“We had been working and working and Jimmy does a great job at getting the ball out early,” Clark said. “So, you knew coming into the game it was going to be hard. At the end of the day, we bent down when it was time. I knew we bent a little bit, but we didn’t break.”

Bashaud Breeland, who intercepted Garoppolo in the first half, said it was critical for the defense to remain stout, especially when Mahomes struggled.

“The offense always is going to have explosive plays,” he said. “The defense has to keep it going until the offense gets it going. We did that tonight. We came together as a team. We just did what we had to do.”

The Chiefs held Garoppolo to 219 passing yards and a 69.2 rating. Defensive back Kendall Fuller added a fourth-quarter interception to finish things off.

For Spagnuolo, it was his second Super Bowl championship as a defensive coordinator, and the second time he won a championship in his first year with two teams. He helped the Giants win the Super Bowl after the 2007 season.

“I think coach Spags made our goals real clear, and I think for the most part, we were able to accomplish those goals,” Mathieu said. “I think our mindset is to just finish the game. Spags, that’s all he preaches — to never relax, to never get comfortable until the game is over.”