No. 87 Travis Kelce, TE

Physical playmaker is one of the NFL’s top tight ends. He creates mismatches as well as opportunities for other players because of the attention he receives.

No. 15 Patrick Mahomes, QB

He’s a difference-maker every time he takes the field. No quarterback keeps plays alive and makes things happen the way the dynamic Mahomes can.

No. 10 Tyreek Hill, WR

One of the most difficult players to guard because of his speed and elusiveness. Hill is not only a difference-maker, but a game-changer.

No. 95 Chris Jones, DT

The extra week between games has given the Chiefs' best pass-rusher additional time to heal, which could make him more impactful against the 49ers.

No. 32 Tyrann Mathieu, SS

The veteran safety has raised his game late in the season, and his versatility will be key as he tries to contain George Kittle and make plays in the run game.

No. 55 Frank Clark, DE

He’s healthy and has made his presence felt in the postseason with four sacks in two games. The Chiefs need Clark to be disruptive.

No. 71 Mitchell Schwartz, RT

A good pass-blocker and a fixture on a line that has protected Mahomes well, but he'll be tested against the Niners’ front.

No. 26 Damien Williams, RB

He has stepped up after an injury plagued and inconsistent regular season, with four touchdowns this postseason, including one receiving.

No. 14 Sammy Watkins, WR

Sometimes gets overlooked, but the veteran receiver can beat you, as he proved in the AFC ChampionshipGame against Tennessee (7 catches, 114 yards, 1 TD).

Mecole Hardman, WR

A dual threat as a receiver and returner, the rookie’s breakaway ability on returns could shorten the field for this lethal offense.

Harrison Butker, PK

Reliable kicker with a strong leg. If the game comes down to a one play, and the ball isn’t in Mahomes' hands, a field goal off of the foot of Butker is a good option.