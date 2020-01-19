The Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2019, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes scrambles during the first half of the AFC Championship Game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo.

Tennessee Titans' Ryan Tannehill throws during the first half of the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo.

Kansas City Chiefs' Bashaud Breeland intercepts a pass in front of Tennessee Titans' Corey Davis during the first half of the AFC Championship Game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo.

Tennessee Titans' Derrick Henry runs for a touchdown during the first half of the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo.

Tennessee Titans' Dennis Kelly catches a touchdown pass during the first half of the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo.

Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes reacts after throwing a touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill during the first half of the AFC Championship Game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo.

Tennessee Titans' Ryan Tannehill scrambles during the first half of the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo.

Kansas City Chiefs' Tyreek Hill catches a touchdown pass in front of Tennessee Titans' Logan Ryan during the first half of the AFC Championship Game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo.

Tennessee Titans' Dennis Kelly, right, catches a touchdown pass during the first half of the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo.

Tennessee Titans' Dennis Kell ycelebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the first half of the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill runs away from Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry III during the first half of the AFC Championship Game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo.

Tennessee Titans' A.J. Brown runs past Kansas City Chiefs' Damien Wilson during the first half of the AFC Championship Game Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo.

Tennessee Titans' Dennis Kelly flips over as he catches a touchdown pass during the first half of the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo.

Tennessee Titans' Derrick Henry runs during the first half of the AFC Championship Gameagainst the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo.

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel reacts during the first half of the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo.

Tennessee Titans' Derrick Henry reacts after running for a touchdown during the first half of the AFC Championship Gameagainst the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo.