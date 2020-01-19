KANSAS CITY, MO. – The Kansas City Chiefs’ 50-year wait is over.

Patrick Mahomes’ brilliant performance helped the Chiefs punch their ticket to Super Bowl LIV. Mahomes threw three touchdown passes and rushed for one more in a 35-24 victory over the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs are headed to the big game for the first time since Len Dawson led Kansas City over the Vikings in Super Bowl IV 50 years ago. Kansas City will play the winner of the Packers-49ers in the Super Bowl in two weeks in Miami.

This was the Chiefs’ second straight year hosting the AFC title game. They left disappointed last year with an overtime loss to the Patriots. But Andy Reid’s team made sure this time was different.

The AFC Championship trophy is named Lamar Hunt Trophy, after the Chiefs' late owner. They brought the trophy home on Sunday, as his son Clark Hunt was handed the trophy.

The Chiefs had to erase a 10-point deficit to send Reid to just his second Super Bowl as a head coach. But Mahomes and the Chiefs' high-powered offense can put up in points in a hurry.

Kansas City rallied from a 24-0 hole to beat the Texans last week. The Titans led 10-0 and 17-7 on Sunday, but the Chiefs offense took over from there and their defense held Derrick Henry in check.

Henry rushed for 377 yards in the Titans’ first two playoff games to lead them over the Patriots and top-seeded Ravens. But the Chiefs held Henry in check. He carried the ball 19 times for 69 yards and one touchdown. Henry had only seven rushing yards after halftime.

Mahomes finished 23-for-35 for 294 yards passing. He also led the Chiefs with 53 rushing yards.

The 2018 NFL MVP had a remarkable touchdown run at the end of the first half that gave the Chiefs their first lead of the game.

Mahomes avoided a sack – twice – and ran down the left sideline before spinning and barreling into the end zone for a 27-yard score.

Sammy Watkins caught seven passes for 114 yards, including a 60-yard TD reception that made it 34-17 in the fourth quarter. Tyreek Hill had five catches for 67 yards and two touchdowns.

Once again, things didn’t start well for Kansas City. The Titans had little trouble marching down the field in the first half. They drove to the Kansas City 12 on their first series and settled for a Greg Joseph 30-yard field goal.

On their second possession, the Titans benefited from two defensive offsides penalties. They also converted a 4th-and-2 from the Chiefs’ 29. Two plays later, Henry took a direct snap and ran it into the end zone from 4 yards out. The extra point gave the Titans a 10-0 lead.

The Chiefs scored on their next drive as Mahomes completed 6-of-8 passes for 63 yards, including a 4-yard connection with Travis Kelce on 4th-and-2. Mahomes threw a shovel pass to Hill that he took 8 yards for the touchdown.

But the Titans made it a two-score game again on their next series – and they took their time doing it. Tennessee ate up 9:04 for a 75-yard touchdown drive that ended with a Tannehill 1-yard pass to offensive lineman Dennis Kelly. The Titans were helped again by a neutral-zone infraction by Dee Ford on third down.

The Chiefs wasted little time getting in the end zone on their next series. Mahomes needed just 2:36, as he completed passes of 24, 13 and a 20-yard touchdown throw to Hill.

Although the Titans were dominating the time of possession, the Chiefs went into the half with a 21-17 lead after Mahomes led another touchdown drive in the two-minute drill.

Kansas City went 86 yards on nine plays, the last a 27-yard run by Mahomes for the touchdown with 11 seconds to go.

Neither team scored in the third quarter, but the Chiefs decided to play the time-of-possession game. They had 12 running plays to nine passing, and they had the ball for 10:57.

The Chiefs made sure their second long drive paid dividends. Ten seconds into the fourth quarter, Damien Williams ran it in from 3 yards out. The extra point put the Chiefs in charge 28-17.