MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Chiefs’ usual playmakers, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, made their usual plays. Damien Williams is making a case to join that playmaker list.

Williams capped off an impressive postseason with a tremendous performance in the Chiefs’ 31-20 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday. The undrafted running back scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns — one rushing and one receiving — to help the Chiefs to the victory.

"I thought Damien did a great job,” coach Andy Reid said. “Damien’s put together three games now that have been powerful. When needed, he just bears down.”

Williams finished the postseason with six touchdowns. He scored three in the Chiefs’ divisional-round win over Houston when they came back from 24 down. Williams scored one rushing touchdown against the Titans in the AFC Championship Game.

His play in the Super Bowl was huge and a big reason that the Chiefs are bringing the Vince Lombardi Trophy back to Kansas City for the first time in 50 years.

"It doesn't feel real yet," Williams said. "When yo get into the league you think about the Super Bowl, you think about what you would do in it. For it to be where I started my career, undrafted, it means a lot."

Mahomes, of course, was the Super Bowl MVP after throwing two touchdown passes in the fourth quarter and leading the Chiefs back from 10 points down. Williams scored the game’s last two touchdowns.

Williams caught a pass from Mahomes that went for a 5-yard score that gave the Chiefs a 24-20 lead with 2:44 left. Later, Williams salted the game away with a 38-yard touchdown run. He took the handoff from Mahomes, made a cut and then raced down the left sideline for the touchdown.

“He’s angry,” Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu said. “He runs so angry, man. He gives our offense this edge. I think a lot of people don’t realize it until he gets the ball in his hands. We believe in him a lot. He’s that guy for us, he’s the attitude of our offense. We’re just happy he’s continued to perform well. He looks forward to these moments.”

Overall, Williams carried the ball 17 times for 104 yards and caught four passes for 29 yards.

“Feed that man,” tight end Travis Kelce said. “Two-six is one of the hardest working guys in the business. He doesn’t complain about a thing. He comes into work and puts in the work. At the end of the day, we know he’s going north and he’s getting in the end zone.”

On the touchdown that proved to be the game-winner, Mahomes was moving right and he dropped it off to Williams. He made a dash for the right pylon, and his right foot stepped out of bounds just as Williams reached over the goal line. The play stood after it was reviewed.

The 27-year-old Williams started his career with the Dolphins. He played two years under Adam Gase, who is now the Jets coach, and credited him for making him a better pass catcher. Williams is showing a more well-rounded game, as he’s become a three-down back for the Chiefs.

That wasn’t his role when he signed with Kansas City in 2018 following a falling out with Gase. The Chiefs already had rushing champion Kareem Hunt. Williams knew he was his backup and would get some work on special teams. But then Hunt was waived late last season by the Chiefs after a video surfaced of him shoving and then kicking a woman.

Williams stepped into the lead-back role, and he continued to show improvement. He knows all the attention his Pro Bowl teammates receive open up opportunities for him. But he’s taking advantage of those opportunities.

He scored seven touchdowns in 11 regular-season games, just one more than he did during the Chiefs’ championship run. Williams certainly was a Chiefs’ playmaker when they needed him.