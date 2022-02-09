INGLEWOOD, Calif. — NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith expressed support and empathy — and anger — when he first heard about Brian Flores’ lawsuit against the NFL alleging racial discrimination in the league’s head coach hiring process.

"I think my first reaction to seeing the suit was probably not much different from my first reaction to seeing the [Jon] Gruden emails," he said of email communication between the former Raiders coach and former Washington team president Bruce Allen, one of which featured racially charged language about Smith.

"Every time something like this happens, my first thought is always how terrible this is for Coach Flores, everything that happened that leads you to a point where you’ve made a decision that you’re gonna put yourself so much out there where you have proof that people have treated you less than a citizen."

Flores sued the NFL and the Dolphins, Giants and Broncos, alleging that the league and teams discriminated against him, as well as other Black coaches, during the hiring process.

"We’re all humans, and yeah, we understand to a certain extent what we’re getting into," Smith said during his annual Super Bowl press briefing. "My continuing thought is just for him and his family."

Smith flashed back to an instance when he challenged the league’s efforts at diversifying the head coaching position and its use of the Rooney Rule, which requires teams to interview minority candidates for head coaching positions, as well as coordinator and executive front office positions.

"A few years ago, when I called it the ‘Rooney suggestion,’ I was waiting for my car to blow up, right?" he said. "But now we know it’s just a suggestion. And so, going forward, the union and thankfully our players are always going to decide to fight for these issues, just like players have fought against racism and players have fought for social justice."

Smith expressed frustration at the slow pace of hiring of diverse candidates, and also challenged the league to be more willing to accept suggestions aimed at improving the situation.

"We have asked the NFL if we could have coaches of color who are active coaches in the NFL to be head coaches for our Collegiate Bowl all-star game]," Smith said. "Why? Because I know that some of those coaches who might be coordinators or other assistants who would love to have a head coaching position on their resume. The league won’t let us use or hire active coaches for our game. Well, that makes no sense to me."