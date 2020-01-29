AVENTURA, Fla. — Frank Clark isn’t saying anything explosive. For now, at least.

Check back with Clark after Super Bowl LIV Sunday.

The Chiefs' outspoken defensive end made comments about shutting down Titans running back Derrick Henry before and after facing him in the AFC Championship that blew up. Not this time. Not against the 49ers and their running game. No bulletin board material. Not yet.

“This is a game of respect,” Clark said Wednesday morning. “Nobody wins a Super Bowl by talking. You don’t get the respect of your teammates and everyone who you’re playing by just talking. It comes with action. It comes with things you’ve done.

“You got to be able to have a resume to show them at the end of the day. That’s what we’re doing. We want to build a resume. The Chiefs haven’t won a championship in over 50 years. Why not go out there and win a championship? You’ve got to restart this thing at some point.”

The Chiefs look as if they’re really starting something.They have a quarterback in Patrick Mahomes who has become an instant star. He’s only 24 years old and already has an NFL MVP Award and a Super Bowl appearance on his resume in just his second season as Chiefs quarterback. This is a team that could be in the Super Bowl many times in the coming years.

The Chiefs’ defense believes it is just starting something, too. Steve Spagnuolo, the former Giants defensive coordinator, is in his first season running the Chiefs’ "D." Clark, acquired from the Seahawks in April, and veteran safety Tyrann Mathieu are in their first seasons with the Chiefs. The defense is a work-in-progress. But they’re showing signs of coming together. They completely smothered the Texans in the divisional round after spotting them a 24-0 lead, and held Henry to just 69 yards.

Clark, who had eight sacks in 14 games, says they have to finish the job against another vaunted run game.

“We have to step up to the plate and own the challenge,” Clark said. “Coach Spags, he presented us with a challenge. The only thing we can do is respond. I feel like we’ve been doing a good job of responding over the last few weeks, against some pretty good running backs. Even offensive lines, I believe we played the best offensive line in the Tennessee Titans.

“We continue to keep our head down and keep performing as a defense. We’re still building. This is still Year 1 of our defense. Imagine what Year 2 is going to look like, Year 3. We know we can’t get this back, this moment, this time. That’s why we have to take advantage of every opportunity and enjoy it while you can.”

The 49ers’ rushing attack is much different than that of the Titans, who run the ball down your throat with Henry. The 49ers run a lot of counters and misdirection and utilize a number of backs.

The hot name right now is Raheem Mostert after he rushed for 220 yards and four touchdowns in the NFC Championship against the Packers. Matt Breida and Tevin Coleman also have been the featured back in multiple games for the 49ers this season.

Clark didn’t proclaim that the Chiefs will shut down Mostert or any of the 49ers backs.

“You got some fast guys back there,” he said. “Mostert has stepped up into a big role and he’s given them that push they need. You watch them the beginning of the season and they’ve gone through running backs. They get to this point it’s like they found out this guy Mostert is like a star.

“He goes through all these different teams. Guy gets cut, keeps his head down and keeps on battling. Now he’s one of the most talked about guys in the NFL. It’s stopping that explosive run game. It’s explosive. It’s not a powerful run game, it’s explosive.”

Nothing explosive from Clark. For now at least. On Sunday, he and the Chiefs’ defense gets their next chance to do some talking, and quiet another run game.