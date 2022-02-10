LOS ANGELES — Jalen Ramsey wants what everyone wants: For him to be covering Ja’Marr Chase in the marquee man-to-man matchup of Super Bowl LVI.

"Of course that's what I'm asking for," the Rams cornerback said of taking on the Bengals’ star rookie wide receiver on Sunday. "That's what I want. Whoever you think their best man is, put me on him. Let me help the team win this game. That's what it's all about."

Whether he gets the assignment remains a bit of a mystery. Or at least how often he’ll get it does. The Rams are not going to disclose their game plan, and throughout this season they have not used Ramsey to trail the No. 1 opposing wide receiver as often as one might think.

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Ramsey's highest shadow rates this season have come since Week 12 and against traditional No. 1 receivers. That includes a season-high 69% against Tampa Bay’s Mike Evans in the NFC divisional round last month and 58% against Minnesota’s Justin Jefferson in Week 16 of the regular season.

"Jalen is one of one and I would put Jalen on anybody in the history of our game," Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris said last week. "That's just how I feel about Jalen."

Morris would not say whether Ramsey will be locked on Chase, though.

"We're going to dictate the terms [on Sunday]," he said. "We're going to decide, figure it out, and let the best man win."

Ramsey said he understands the variables that may take him away from being face-to-face with Chase.

"There are different areas where we might have to do something different because it might put the team in a better position to win," he said. "Wherever the game may take us it will take us and we are going to do what we've got to do from there."

But he also promised there will be plenty of times when the Rams’ best cornerback is lined up across from the Bengals’ best receiver in what figures to be one of the best clashes of Super Bowl LVI between two All-Pro players.

"You're going to get to see that," Ramsey said. "You're going to have the opportunity to see it and I'm going to be ready for it."