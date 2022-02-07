The fact that Super Bowl LVI is being played near Hollywood is fitting for Joe Mixon. The Bengals running back feels like he’s living in a movie.

Cincinnati drafted Mixon in the second round in 2017. All he experienced in his first four NFL seasons was losing. The Bengals averaged 11 losses a year from 2017-2020 and Mixon lost out on playing the final 10 games last season because of a foot injury.

The script flipped pretty quickly for Mixon and the Bengals.

He enjoyed the best season of his career in 2021 and helped the Bengals reach their first Super Bowl in 33 years. On Sunday Mixon will get to live out his childhood dream when he takes the field inside SoFi against the Rams

"It was a great feeling to really see that Super Bowl patch on our jersey," Mixon said on Monday. "It’s heartwarming to be able to reap the benefits of staying down for the come up. That’s exactly how it was. As for me, being a player here for five years, it’s a great thing, a great feeling.

"Honestly, I truly feel like I’m really living in a movie right now. I’m definitely living a dream."

It’s been a long road for Mixon and anyone associated with the Bengals before this season to reach the big game. Cincinnati won just two games in 2019 in Zak Taylor’s first season as coach. As dark as that year was, there was a light at the end of it and his name was Joe Burrow.

The Bengals drafted Burrow with the first overall pick and truly have a franchise quarterback who could keep Cincinnati at or near the top of the AFC landscape for many years.

Mixon said from the first time Burrow led the huddle, everyone "knew he would be something special and knew he would be a leader." Burrow has shown it this season and during these playoffs, but the Bengals also have a franchise running back that they can rely on who is just reaching his prime.

Mixon, 25, became more of a three-down back this season. He played the most snaps of his career and established career highs for rushing yards (1,205), receiving yards (314) and touchdowns (16). Mixon tied Rams’ receiver Cooper Kupp for fourth in the NFL in total touchdowns.

In the playoffs, Mixon scored the Bengals’ only touchdown in their divisional round victory in Tennessee and finished with 115 scrimmage yards in the AFC Championship victory in Kansas City. Mixon had a couple of big runs in the overtime drive that set up Evan McPherson’s game-winning 31-yard field goal.

"For me to be a part of something special like this, it means everything," Mixon said. "I’m bought in to do whatever I can to put us in the best position to win. We just got to keep on fighting the fight. It’s almost over with. We’re right there. I’ve been dreaming of this moment since I was a little kid.

Mixon said he started playing football when has he was 10 years old. He’s from the Bay area and he always looked up to Oakland native Marshawn Lynch, who won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks. Mixon said he’s seen a lot of "big-time players" thrive in the Super Bowl and he wants to join the list and put the right ending on his real-life movie.

"As a kid I always dreamed of being here," Mixon said. "I feel like it’s already written how everything is going to play out. I’m just here to sit back and go through the process and be able to be a part of something so special like this and just keep on adding to the script."