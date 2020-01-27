MIAMI — The Chiefs were just minutes away from walking onto the stage for Super Bowl Opening Night when the NFL honored Kobe Bryant.

The fallen basketball legend was shown on a video board, and a moment of silence was held for Bryant. Fans inside Marlins Park chanted “Ko-be! Ko-be!”

Super Bowl Week officially kicked off Monday night, but everyone was still thinking about and talking about Bryant, who was tragically killed in a helicopter crash Sunday that also took the life of his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other victims. Two of the other victims were teenage girls and friends of Gianna’s who were on their way to play in a basketball tournament at the Mamba Sports Academy, co-founded by Bryant.

The Chiefs were on their plane, flying to Miami when news broke about Bryant’s death. It left the players in shock and disbelief.

Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill said Bryant was a role model for him growing up in a small town in Georgia, and he felt as if he lost a family member. He would emulate Bryant on the playground when he was a young boy. Hill also said the tragedy made him question the meaning of life.

“Oh man, that’s tough,” Hill said. “I didn’t believe it at first. Kobe was such a big inspiration especially where I’m from, a black kid from a very small city. I remember going outside and I’d be counting down the shot clock, shooting fadeaway shots, saying, ‘5-4-3-2-1’ and fading away like Kobe. I still don’t want to believe it.

“Seeing things like that makes me not understand life. Those kids had to die in such a tragic way. I feel like I lost a family member. I don’t even know Kobe like that. He’s just like a role model to me. His daughter. I got a daughter myself so I can only imagine what they’re feeling. Prayers up for Kobe and his family and his city.”

Hill said he never met Bryant, but he posted something on Snapchat Sunday as a tribute to him.

“I got a bunch of little kids that follow me on Snapchat,” Hill said. “So I was trying to pay homage to the G.O.A.T.”

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was a multi-sport star from outside of Cleveland. He listed Deion Sanders, Kenny Lofton and LeBron James among his idols. But Kelce also has admiration for Bryant.

“It’s an extremely sad story,” Kelce said. “It’s hard to put into words exactly how everyone feels. It felt like Kobe was immortal. It feels unreal to me.”

That feeling was shared. The former Lakers great was a larger-than-life person and athlete and had a transcendant appeal that crossed all sports.

“I’m shocked and sad,” Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu said. “I thought guys like him lived forever.”