MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The 49ers went from very conservative to a little too aggressive at the end of the first half.

The referees saw the latter that way, erasing tight end George Kittle’s 42-yard reception by calling offensive pass interference. Had the play stood San Francisco could have either taken a quick shot at the end zone or kicked a field goal.

Either way, San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan’s conservative approach cost the 49ers’ time and possibly points Super Bowl LIV. The score was 10-10 at halftime. San Francisco got the second-half kickoff and Shanahan attacked by air.

The 49ers threw five times in eight plays on a field-goal drive.

It was far different than how the first half ended.

San Francisco had just forced the Chiefs to punt with over a minute remaining late in the first half on Sunday. The 49ers got the ball on their 20 and had all three timeouts left. But Shanahan opted to run on first and second downs, and didn’t call a timeout after either. The Chiefs did.

Andy Reid, who was far more aggressive in his play-calling, signaled for timeout after the second run with 20 seconds left. If they could force a three-and-out, the Chiefs have Patrick Mahomes and have all the confidence in the world in him that even with little time remaining, he could make something happen.

Shanahan opted to pass on third-and-5 that went for 20 yards to Jeff Wilson Jr. Now the 49ers used one of their timeouts, with 14 seconds left.

Then on first down from their own 45, Jimmy Garoppolo threw a beautiful pass to Kittle, who was tackled at the 13 with six seconds remaining in the half. But a flag came in from the back judge. Kittle pushed off on Daniel Sorenson.

Naturally, the 49ers didn’t agree with the call. But senior vice president of officiating Al Riveron tweeted, “The receiver extends his arm and creates separation while the ball is in the air, therefore it is offensive pass interference.

When the 49ers replayed first down, Garoppolo took a knee and the half ran out. Boos rained down as the two teams ran off the field — perhaps because of the call or the play-calling.

It appeared Shanahan wanted to keep the ball on the ground anyway after Garoppolo threw an interception on San Francisco’s second series. It led to a Kansas City field goal.

On the 49ers’ next drive, down 10-3, Shanahan turned to his run game. San Francisco ran it on four of their first five snaps on the series. The one pass was a little shovel pass to Deebo Samuel for 16 yards. The drive ended with two short passes, the last one to fullback Kyle Juszczyk that he caught and ran for the 15-yard TD that tied the score.

It was a great answer. But Shanahan opened himself to questions after the way the first half ended.

Reid, on the other side, was aggressive when he needed to be in the first half with the Chiefs down 3-0

The Chiefs had a 4th-and-1 from 49ers’ 5 late in the first quarter. Reid sent out the field goal unit. But then called them back to the sideline. Reid and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy went wildcat with a direct snap to running back Damien Williams. He took it 4 yards to the San Francisco 1. Two play later, Mahomes ran it in.

Reid also let Mahomes take a shot on the first down after Breshaud Breland picked Garropolo. He hit Watkins for a 28-yard gain. The Chiefs also converted another 4th-and-1 on that series after Mahomes pitched it to Williams for a 3-yard gain to the San Francisco 16. But Kansas City had to settle for the field goal.