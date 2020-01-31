MIAMI — Kyle Shanahan is coaching in Super Bowl LIV, in the shadow of Super Bowl LI.

That was the game three years ago when the Falcons, with Shanahan as offensive coordinator, blew a 28-3 fourth-quarter lead and lost to the Patriots in overtime. It was undoubtedly a low point in his career. Yet it is a moment that Shanahan has not shied away from discussing this week.

Why?

“Because I don’t think there’s anything to run away from,” Shanahan, now in his third year as 49ers coach. “I’m very proud of that year. I was proud of our team in Atlanta. I was proud of our players, and I thought we played a pretty darn good game. We were up 28-3 in the fourth and we all know that we did not play well in the fourth, didn’t coach well. But to sit here and run from something, I’m not going to run from that.”

While the defense struggled to stop Tom Brady in that game, Shanahan and the offense had a chance to close it out. He’s been criticized for calling a pass play on a third down in the middle of the fourth quarter, resulting a strip sack of Matt Ryan that allowed the Patriots to make it a one-possession game. On their next drive, still with the lead, the Falcons used two long passes to move to the New England 22. They could have run out most of the clock, forced the Patriots to burn timeouts, and kicked a field goal for an 11-point lead. But Shanahan again called a pass plays, Matt Ryan was sacked, and the Patriots tied it to force overtime.

“I think anyone can learn a lot of stuff from that game,” Shanahan said. ”No matter how much you get up on someone you have to keep moving the chains, keep the ball from going back, so you’d better convert a third down or do extremely well on first or second down or you are going to keep giving them the ball back . . . When you play against a quarterback like Tom Brady you have to do some things to keep him off the field.”

Although Shanahan has rehashed that game plenty over the past two weeks, he said it won’t be on his mind in this game.

“Whoever loses the Super Bowl is going to be very upset, it’s going to take a lot to get over it,” he said. “If you’re scared of failure and you’re scared of the pain that you’ll feel, then this sport is not for you. I’m just pumped to have the opportunity and we’re going to give it everything we have, but if you come up short it’s going to hurt a lot. We put a lot into it. I’ll take that gamble every time as long as someone gives us the opportunity.”

Shanahan said he understands the perception that he was a big part of squandering that seemingly insurmountable lead three years ago.

“I can deal with that, I’ve been able to, and knowing that has made me a little bit stronger,” he said. “I think it’s always harder for people who love me like my wife and family members, because they’re very defensive of it. I was involved in the game, I know exactly what happened, every single play.

And I know I can live with that.”