Super Bowl LIV: Kyle Shurmur, son of former Giants coach Pat Shurmur, enjoying the ride with the Chiefs

Chiefs quarterback Kyle Shurmur throws during the first

Chiefs quarterback Kyle Shurmur throws during the first half of an NFL preseason game against the Packers on Aug. 29, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. Credit: AP/Mike Roemer

By Tom Rock
MIAMI – Pat Shurmur didn’t come close to winning a Super Bowl in his two years with the Giants, but his son is one win away from claiming a ring for the family with the Chiefs.

Kyle Shurmur is a practice-squad quarterback for Kansas City. He won’t play in Super Bowl LIV, but he’s along for the ride with the team.

“It’s been awesome,” he said on Monday at Super Bowl Opening Night at Marlins Park. “Being part of such a great team and a great group of guys, it’s been fun. But we have one more game to go.”

Pat Shurmur was fired as Giants coach at the end of the 2019 season after he won nine games in two years. But he wasn’t out of work long. He was hired as the Broncos' offensive coordinator earlier this month.

“I’m not surprised at all,” Kyle Shurmur said of his father getting right back into the action. “He’s somebody who loves football. He eats, sleeps, breathes football. He’s a great coach, Unfortunately, things didn’t work out in New York, but I’m happy to see that he’s back with a team and I think he’s going to do great.”

Of course Pat Shurmur being with the Broncos means that if Kyle Shurmur sticks with the Chiefs, they’ll be in the same division next season. When it comes to that possibility, father and son bonds may be tested.

“It’s a great opportunity for him,” Kyle Shurmur said. “But he’s gotta play the Chiefs twice a year, you know?”

And maybe the Super Bowl champs twice a year at that.

