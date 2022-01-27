Super Bowl 2022: Recent prop bets history on the coin toss, over/under and more
Who reaches the Super Bowl will be determined this Sunday, Jan. 30, when San Francisco and the Los Angeles Rams meet in the NFC Championship Game and Kansas City and Cincinnati play in the AFC Championship Game.
Then you have two weeks of analysis, silly stuff, recipes, commercials and, of course, sports betting to occupy our time until Super Bowl LVI kickoff on Feb. 13. Kickoff time is approximately 6:30 p.m., as it has been for years, just in case you still Google that information.
In the mean time, as you think about prop bets, here's the history, both recent and longer term, for a few props that have nothing to do with teams.
Super Bowl betting: The coin toss
The coin has been tossed 55 times at the Super Bowl, with 26 of those being Heads and 29 coming up Tails.
Last year: Heads
Last 3: Heads, Tails, Heads
Last 5: Heads, Tails, Heads, Heads, Tails
Last 10: Heads, Tails, Heads, Heads, Tails, Tails, Tails, Tails, Heads, Heads
Longest streak for Heads: 5 in a row (2009-13)
Longest streak for Tails: 4 in a row (three times, most recently 2014-17)
Super Bowl betting: The over/under
Total points scored last year: 40
Last 3: 40, 51, 16 (average: 35.6)
Last 5: 40, 51, 16, 74, 62 (average: 48.6)
Last 10: 40, 51, 16, 74, 62, 34, 52, 51, 65, 38 (average: 48.3)
All-time average: 46
Super Bowl betting: Winning margin
Last year: 22
Last 3: 22, 11, 10 (average: 14.3)
Last 5: 22, 11, 10, 8, 6 (average: 11.4 )
Last 10: 22, 11, 10, 8, 6, 14, 4, 35, 3, 4 (average: 11.7 )
All-time average: 14.1
Super Bowl betting: First play
Last year: Pass
Last 3: Pass, Run, Run
Last 5: Pass, Run, Run, Pass, Pass
Last 10: Pass, Run, Run, Pass, Pass, Pass, Pass, Run, Pass, Run
Super Bowl betting: Gatorade shower color
Last year: Blue
Last 3: Blue, Orange, Blue
Last 5: Blue, Orange, Blue, Yellow, None
Last 10: Blue, Orange, Blue, Yellow, None, Orange, Blue, Orange, None, Purple
