Who reaches the Super Bowl will be determined this Sunday, Jan. 30, when San Francisco and the Los Angeles Rams meet in the NFC Championship Game and Kansas City and Cincinnati play in the AFC Championship Game.

Then you have two weeks of analysis, silly stuff, recipes, commercials and, of course, sports betting to occupy our time until Super Bowl LVI kickoff on Feb. 13. Kickoff time is approximately 6:30 p.m., as it has been for years, just in case you still Google that information.

In the mean time, as you think about prop bets, here's the history, both recent and longer term, for a few props that have nothing to do with teams.

Super Bowl betting: The coin toss

The coin has been tossed 55 times at the Super Bowl, with 26 of those being Heads and 29 coming up Tails.

Last year: Heads

Last 3: Heads, Tails, Heads

Last 5: Heads, Tails, Heads, Heads, Tails

Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Last 10: Heads, Tails, Heads, Heads, Tails, Tails, Tails, Tails, Heads, Heads

Longest streak for Heads: 5 in a row (2009-13)

Longest streak for Tails: 4 in a row (three times, most recently 2014-17)

Super Bowl betting: The over/under

Total points scored last year: 40

Last 3: 40, 51, 16 (average: 35.6)

Last 5: 40, 51, 16, 74, 62 (average: 48.6)

Last 10: 40, 51, 16, 74, 62, 34, 52, 51, 65, 38 (average: 48.3)

All-time average: 46

Super Bowl betting: Winning margin

Last year: 22

Last 3: 22, 11, 10 (average: 14.3)

Last 5: 22, 11, 10, 8, 6 (average: 11.4 )

Last 10: 22, 11, 10, 8, 6, 14, 4, 35, 3, 4 (average: 11.7 )

All-time average: 14.1

Super Bowl betting: First play

Last year: Pass

Last 3: Pass, Run, Run

Last 5: Pass, Run, Run, Pass, Pass

Last 10: Pass, Run, Run, Pass, Pass, Pass, Pass, Run, Pass, Run

Super Bowl betting: Gatorade shower color

Last year: Blue

Last 3: Blue, Orange, Blue

Last 5: Blue, Orange, Blue, Yellow, None

Last 10: Blue, Orange, Blue, Yellow, None, Orange, Blue, Orange, None, Purple

See the latest NFL odds here.