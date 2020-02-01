MIAMI – Lamar Jackson, whose scintillating play blurred the traditional lines that delineate offensive skill positions and made him a breakout star, was named MVP for the NFL’s 100th season on Saturday night. Jackson collected all 50 first-place votes in the balloting, making him just the second player to win the award unanimously. Tom Brady did it in 2010.

The 23-year-old quarterback passed for 3,127 yards and ran for a league record 1,206 in 2019, leading the Ravens to a 14-2 record and the top seed in the AFC playoffs. With 36 touchdown passes and seven more scores on the ground, Jackson accounted for 43 of the Ravens' 64 total touchdowns. Seventeen of the 32 teams in the league did not score as many total touchdowns as Jackson produced in 2019.

One might say, as Jackson did earlier this season when he jabbed back at critics who thought he was better suited to other roles on the field upon entering the league: “Not bad for a running back.”

All of the voters decided it was not too shabby for a quarterback, either.

Of course, Jackson was disappointed to be able to accept the award in person. The league’s ultimate weapon is not part of the league’s ultimate game this year. The Ravens lost in the divisional round of the playoffs against the Titans in a game in which Jackson threw for 365 yards and ran for 143 but he threw two interceptions and was sacked four times. But Jackson is the second straight second-year quarterback to win MVP in his first full year as a starter and the player who won it last year, Patrick Mahomes, will be on the field for Super Bowl LIV on Sunday.

Jackson is the ninth player to win the top individual honor in both the NFL and college football, having won the Heisman Trophy in 2016. He is the first to win both since Cam Netwon, who won a Heisman in 2010 and MVP in 2015. Jackson is the seventh straight quarterback to win the MVP award. Twelve of the last 13 winners were quarterbacks.

Others who picked up awards at the annual NFL Honors show were Saints receiver Michael Thomas for Offensive Player of the Year (beating out Jackson for that title by just two votes) and Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore won Defensive Player of the Year. John Harbaugh of the Ravens won Coach of the Year. The two Rookie of the Year awards went to the first two picks in last April’s draft: Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray for offense and 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa for defense. Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill was named the NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year.