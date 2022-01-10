TODAY'S PAPER
NFL playoffs 2022 TV schedule

Ced Wilson of the Dallas Cowboys reacts to

Ced Wilson of the Dallas Cowboys reacts to scoring a touchdown against the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on January 8, 2022 in Philadelphia. Credit: Getty Images/Tim Nwachukwu

By Newsday.com
A look at the schedule for the NFL's Super Wild Card Weekend, which for the first time includes a Monday night game. Television and streaming outlets listed where applicable, with all times in Eastern.

Saturday, Jan. 15

No. 5 Las Vegas Raiders at No. 4 Cincinnati Bengals, 4:30 p.m on NBC, Peacock, Universo

No. 6 New England Patriots at No. 3 Buffalo Bills, 8:30 p.m on CBS, Paramount+

Sunday, Jan. 16

No. 7 Philadelphia Eagles at No. 2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 1 p.m. on FOX, FOX Deportes

No. 6 San Francisco 49ers at No. 3 Dallas Cowboys, 4:30 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+, Nickelodeon, Amazon Prime Video

No. 7 Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 2 Kansas City Chiefs, 8:15 p.m. on NBC, Peacock, Telemundo

Monday, Jan. 17

No. 5 Arizona Cardinals at No. 4 Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m. on ESPN/ABC, ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes.

 
