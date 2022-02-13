Odell Beckham Jr. was off to a great start in his first Super Bowl, but he left the game in the second quarter with a left knee injury.

Beckham was wide open running across the middle when he fell to the turf after dropping a pass from Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. Beckham immediately reached for his knee and looked to be in serious pain. He needed to be helped off the field after suffering the non-contact injury.

The former Giants receiver went to the medical tent and after being checked headed to the locker room with trainers. It was the same knee Beckham tore his ACL while playing against the Bengals as a member of the Browns in 2020.

Beckham caught his first two targets on Sunday for 52 yards. The first was a 17-yard touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford on the Rams' second series. He had a 35-yard reception on Los Angeles’ fourth drive, that ended with a Cooper Kupp touchdown catch that gave the Rams a 13-3 lead.

The Giants selected Beckham with the No. 12 pick in 2014. They traded him to Cleveland in 2019. The Browns released Beckham in November, and he signed with the Rams, where he has been a major part of their playoff success.

Beckham caught nine passes for 113 yards in the NFC Championship Game against the 49ers. He caught two touchdown passes in the postseason, including the Super Bowl.