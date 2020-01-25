TODAY'S PAPER
52° Good Evening
SEARCH
52° Good Evening
SportsFootballSuper Bowl

Five Super Bowl LIV storylines

Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce celebrates after the

Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce celebrates after the AFC Championship Game against the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. Credit: AP/Ed Zurga

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
Print

Can the 49ers slow down Patrick Mahomes?

The most impressive part of the Chiefs’ offense in the postseason has not been the number of points but the breakneck speed at which they are scored. The 49ers have a great defense with strength up front and skill on the back end, but will it be enough to keep Mahomes and Co. from running away with the game?

Which coach will overcome his past Super Bowl flop?

Both Andy Reid and Kyle Shanahan have Super Bowls they’d rather forget. For Reid, it was mismanaging the clock for the Eagles in the fourth quarter of a 24-21 loss to the Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX. For Shanahan, it was his play-calling as offensive coordinator that helped the Patriots come back from a 28-3 deficit against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI. One of them will walk away with a ring, the other with another Super Bowl loss. 

Is Jimmy Garoppolo legit?

The 49ers quarterback has a staggering 23-5 record as a starter, including 2-0 in this year's playoffs and 2-0 in the regular season with the Patriots in 2016. But there are many who still wonder if he has the ability to lead a team to a Lombardi Trophy. His eight pass attempts in the NFC Championship did little to diminish the idea that he is simply along for the ride with this run-first team, but a strong performance in the Super Bowl will catapult him in class.

Who is the game’s best tight end?

George Kittle and Travis Kelce are the top two tight ends in the NFL, and each led his team in receiving yards this season. Both are strong blockers and route-runners, but Kittle probably has an advantage at the line of scrimmage while Kelce is better finding open spaces in the secondary. The truth is that each is a perfect fit for the offense of his team and whichever team wins the Super Bowl will likely owe a lot to its tight end.

Will Dee Ford find redemption?

A year ago, Dee Ford’s jump offside negated a late Tom Brady interception and allowed the Patriots to beat the Chiefs in the AFC Championship. This year, he’s looking to end the season for the Chiefs once again . . . only now it’s on purpose, The defensive end was traded from Kansas City to the 49ers where he became part of a dominant front.

Tom Rock

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Damyean Dotson of the Knicks takes a shot Confident Dotson, Knicks prepare to face struggling Nets
Mets manager Luis Rojas takes a picture with Mets players who know Rojas say he's a good pick for the job
Mets Robinson Cano speaks to the press at Mets' Cano, Diaz look forward to healthy, productive 2020
Fans walk around in the Mets' clubhouse, get Mets host inaugural FanFest at Citi Field
Nets guard Kyrie Irving and guard Spencer Dinwiddie Logan: Nets need Dinwiddie, Irving to get in sync
Filip Chytil has nine goals this season after Rangers' Chytil, Kakko showing signs of progress while playing on same line
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search