AVENTURA, Fla. – Patrick Mahomes has very happy memories of when his father was a relief pitcher for the Mets.

The Chiefs' star quarterback was a young boy at the time, but he remembers being on the field at Shea Stadium taking part in some workouts during Pat Mahomes’ two seasons with the Mets.

“My favorite memories were just shagging BP and taking BP with some of the guys that my dad played with, especially when he was on the Mets,” Mahomes said Wednesday before the Chiefs practiced. “That’s when I started first remembering a lot of things. Mike Hampton and all those guys, I would go out there and shag, catch fly balls and stuff like that.”

Pat Mahomes spent two seasons with the Mets in 1999 and 2000. Patrick was born in 1995 so he was 4 and 5 years old during that period. Mahomes was a top prospect in baseball and was drafted out of high school by the Tigers in the 37th round in 2014. But it was already well known that Mahomes would focus on football.

It’s worked out for him.

Mahomes was the 2018 NFL MVP and on Sunday he will lead the Chiefs into Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers.