TODAY'S PAPER
35° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
35° Good Afternoon
SportsFootballSuper Bowl

Patrick Mahomes recalls shagging fly balls as a boy with Mets

Mets pitcher Mike Hampton, rear, and Patrick Mahomes

Mets pitcher Mike Hampton, rear, and Patrick Mahomes Jr., son of Mets pitcher Pat Mahomes, both try and catch a ball during practice at Shea Stadium Monday, Oct. 23, 2000. Credit: AP/KATHY WILLENS

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
Print

AVENTURA, Fla. – Patrick Mahomes has very happy memories of when his father was a relief pitcher for the Mets.

The Chiefs' star quarterback was a young boy at the time, but he remembers being on the field at Shea Stadium taking part in some workouts during Pat Mahomes’ two seasons with the Mets.

“My favorite memories were just shagging BP and taking BP with some of the guys that my dad played with, especially when he was on the Mets,” Mahomes said Wednesday before the Chiefs practiced. “That’s when I started first remembering a lot of things. Mike Hampton and all those guys, I would go out there and shag, catch fly balls and stuff like that.”

Pat Mahomes spent two seasons with the Mets in 1999 and 2000. Patrick was born in 1995 so he was 4 and 5 years old during that period. Mahomes was a top prospect in baseball and was drafted out of high school by the Tigers in the 37th round in 2014. But it was already well known that Mahomes would focus on football.

It’s worked out for him.

Mahomes was the 2018 NFL MVP and on Sunday he will lead the Chiefs into Super Bowl LIV against the San Francisco 49ers. 

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Tyrann Mathieu of the Kansas City Chiefs speaks Chiefs' Mathieu offers high praise for Jets' Adams
Fox's Troy Aikman said Daniel Jones Aikman likes Giants' Jones, fumbling issues aside
Morris Claiborne of the Kansas City Chiefs KC's Claiborne grateful for time with Jets as Super Bowl nears
Ron Darling, who pitched nine seasons for Mets, Matlack, Darling, Alfonzo to enter Mets Hall of Fame
Kobe Bryant, left, celebrates with Julius Randle, right, Randle talks about relationship with Kobe
Diana Munson, widow of late Yankees catcher Thurman Thurman Munson's widow finds pain in Kobe's death
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search