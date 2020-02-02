TODAY'S PAPER
38° Good Evening
SEARCH
38° Good Evening
SportsFootballSuper Bowl

Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes hopes to be third black quarterback to win Super Bowl

The Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes reacts after throwing a

The Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes reacts after throwing a touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill during the first half of the AFC Championship Game against the Titans on Jan. 19 in Kansas City, Mo. Credit: AP/Charlie Neibergall

By Bob Glauber bob.glauber@newsday.com @BobGlauber
Print

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Patrick Mahomes was most concerned with getting the Chiefs in position to win their first Super Bowl in 50 years, but he was also mindful about another historic achievement. Mahomes went into Super Bowl LIV with a chance to become the third African-American quarterback to win the Super Bowl. 

“The best thing about it is you’re showing kids that, no matter where you grow up, what race you are, that you can achieve your dream,” Mahomes said during the week. “For me, being a black quarterback – having a black dad and a white mom – it just shows that it doesn’t matter where you come from. It doesn’t matter if you’re a baseball player or a basketball player, follow your dreams. Whatever your dreams are, put the work ethic in, and you can be there at the end of the day.”

Mahomes, the son of former major-league pitcher Pat Mahomes, was seeking to join Doug Williams of the Redskins and Seattle’s Russell Wilson as the only black quarterbacks to win the Super Bowl. Williams led the Redskins to victory over the Broncos in Super Bowl XXII after the 1987 season, and Wilson beat Peyton Manning’s Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII after the 2013 season.

“My grandpa was a Redskins fan because of Doug Williams, and the way he was able to be the Super Bowl MVP and do all those different things was impressive,” Mahomes said. “Having those guys to pave the way before me, and to let me be in the Super Bowl, it’s amazing and I’m glad they did that for us.”

Newsday columnist Bob Glauber

Bob Glauber has covered the NFL since 1985 and has been Newsday's NFL columnist since 1992. Twice selected as the New York State Sportswriter of the Year by the National Sports Media Association, he is president of the Pro Football Writers of America and author of "Guts and Genius."

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

St. John's Red Storm guard LJ Figueroa (30) St. John's surrenders 17-point lead in loss to Georgetown
Igor Shesterkin of the Rangers makes a save Who's next in Rangers' net is anyone's guess
Nets guard Kyrie Irving grabs his leg after Nets' Irving has sprained knee ligament, will avoid surgery
Knicks guard RJ Barrett drives the ball against Knicks' Barrett hopes to participate in All-Star Weekend
Islanders right wing Josh Bailey skates with the Isles' return after long hiatus a mix of good and not so good
Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock skates against Vancouver Canucks Isles tie it with 25.1 seconds left in third but fall in OT
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search