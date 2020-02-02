MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Patrick Mahomes was most concerned with getting the Chiefs in position to win their first Super Bowl in 50 years, but he was also mindful about another historic achievement. Mahomes went into Super Bowl LIV with a chance to become the third African-American quarterback to win the Super Bowl.

“The best thing about it is you’re showing kids that, no matter where you grow up, what race you are, that you can achieve your dream,” Mahomes said during the week. “For me, being a black quarterback – having a black dad and a white mom – it just shows that it doesn’t matter where you come from. It doesn’t matter if you’re a baseball player or a basketball player, follow your dreams. Whatever your dreams are, put the work ethic in, and you can be there at the end of the day.”

Mahomes, the son of former major-league pitcher Pat Mahomes, was seeking to join Doug Williams of the Redskins and Seattle’s Russell Wilson as the only black quarterbacks to win the Super Bowl. Williams led the Redskins to victory over the Broncos in Super Bowl XXII after the 1987 season, and Wilson beat Peyton Manning’s Broncos in Super Bowl XLVIII after the 2013 season.

“My grandpa was a Redskins fan because of Doug Williams, and the way he was able to be the Super Bowl MVP and do all those different things was impressive,” Mahomes said. “Having those guys to pave the way before me, and to let me be in the Super Bowl, it’s amazing and I’m glad they did that for us.”