Super Bowl LIII marked the ninth time that the New England Patriots have reached the Super Bowl in 19 seasons under quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick. Of their nine games, six ended with them hoisting the Lombardi Trophy. Take a look back at each time the Patriots’ future Hall of Fame duo has been to the title game.

SUPER BOWL XXXVI: Patriots 20, Rams 17 The Rams came into Super Bowl XXXVI as 14-point favorites behind regular-season MVP Kurt Warner and "The Greatest Show on Turf." Despite being outgained in total yards, 427-267, the Patriots pulled off the stunning victory when Adam Vinatieri kicked a 48-yard field goal as time expired. The Patriots' defense forced three turnovers -- including a 47-yard interception return for a TD by Ty Law -- to help keep the the game close. Brady, in his first season as the Patriots' starting quarterback, completed 16 of 27 passes for 145 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions en route to Super Bowl MVP honors.

SUPER BOWL XXXVIII: Patriots 32, Panthers 29 The Patriots opened up a 21-10 lead on the Panthers at the start of the fourth quarter, but Jake Delhomme rallied Carolina twice -- once with 6:53 left to take a 22-21 lead, and again with 1:08 left to tie it at 29. But just like their previous Super Bowl victory, Brady drove the Patriots down the field in the final minute and Vinatieri kicked a 41-yard field goal with four seconds remaining for the win. Brady earned his second Super Bowl MVP award after completing 32 of 48 passes for 354 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

SUPER BOWL XXXIX: Patriots 24, Eagles 21 The Patriots won their third Super Bowl in four seasons, holding off a late rally by the Eagles. The Eagles trailed by 10 with 5:40 left, but the team went to their regular pace offense instead of a hurry-up, and while they did cap the drive with a touchdown, they left themselves with 1:48 to score again. The Patriots recovered the onside kick, and while the Eagles did get one more chance to score after forcing a three-and-out, they couldn't do anything. Brady completed 23 of 33 passes for 235 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions. Deion Branch tied the Super Bowl record for catches (11) and had 133 receiving yards to earn Super Bowl MVP honors.

SUPER BOWL XLII: Giants 17, Patriots 14 The Patriots were looking to complete the first 19-0 season in NFL history and entered as 12 1/2-point favorites over the Giants, who finished the regular season 10-6. But thanks to some late heroics by Eli Manning, David Tyree, Steve Smith and Plaxico Burress, the Giants pulled off one of the biggest upsets in NFL history. On third-and-5 with 1:15 left, Manning escaped a sack and threw a deep pass to Tyree, who pinned the ball to his helmet on the way down with Rodney Harrison in coverage. Then, on third-and-11 with 45 seconds left, Smith had a 12-yard gain along the sidelines to extend the drive. The very next play, Manning lofted a 13-yard touchdown pass to Burress for the go-ahead score with 39 seconds left. Brady completed 29 of 48 passes for 266 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions, but he was sacked five times in the loss.

SUPER BOWL XLVI: Giants 21, Patriots 17 Super Bowl XLVI was a rematch of the Patriots' failed quest for the perfect season, and like that game, the Giants ended up winning on a two-minute drill. A Patriots punt gave the Giants the ball at their own 12 with 3:46 left to play and a two-point deficit. Belichick, trying to neutralize the big-play capabilities of Hakeem Nicks and Victor Cruz, dared the Giants to "Make them go to [MARIO]Manningham." The Giants did just that, and Manning found Manningham on a 38-yard pass down the sideline on the first play of the drive to get the Giants rolling. The Giants got down to the Patriots' 6-yard line with 1:04 left, and after a Patriots timeout, Ahmad Bradshaw tried to run the ball to the 1 to run some more time off the clock but instead fell backward into the end zone for the touchdown. After the Giants missed the two-point try, Brady drove the Patriots down to their 49-yard line, but his final Hail Mary attempt for Aaron Hernandez was broken up. He ended up completing 27 of 41 passes for 276 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

SUPER BOWL XLIX: Patriots 28, Seahawks 24 The Patriots trailed Super Bowl XLIX by 10 with 4:54 left in the third period, but Brady -- who had thrown two touchdowns and two interceptions to that point -- rallied his team to a late 28-24 lead with fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Danny Amendola and Julian Edelman. But this game will be remembered for Seahawks coach Pete Carroll's decision to pass on second-and-goal from the Patriots' 1-yard line with 26 seconds remaining despite having running back Marshawn Lynch in the backfield. Patriots rookie cornerback Malcolm Butler jumped Ricardo Lockette's slant route and intercepted Russell Wilson's throw with 20 seconds remaining to seal the victory. Brady took home his third Super Bowl MVP, completing 37 of 50 passes for 328 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions.

SUPER BOWL LI: Patriots 34, Falcons 28 After a scoreless first quarter, the Falcons got on board first with a Devonta Freeman 5-yard touchdown run late in the second and led by as much as 25 before the Patriots began their epic comeback. Led by Tom Brady, the Patriots scored 31 unanswered points to beat the Falcons in the first overtime game in Super Bowl history. Brady completed 43 passes for 466 yards -- both Super Bowl records -- and two touchdowns to once again win the game's MVP award.

SUPER BOWL LII: Eagles 41, Patriots 33 Tom Brady threw for 505 yards and three touchdowns in a rematch of Super Bowl XXXIX, but it wasn't enough as the Eagles took home the team's first Super Bowl. Brady also dropped a wide receiver reverse pass from Danny Amendola and lost a fumble on a sack in the final minutes that helped seal the loss. Three Patriots topped 100 receiving yards -- Amenddola had 152, Chris Hogan had 128 and two touchdowns, and Rob Gronkowski had 116 yards and two scores.