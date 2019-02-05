TODAY'S PAPER
The Patriots celebrated their sixth Super Bowl championship with a parade on Tuesday in Boston.

Fans gather near Boston City Hall, Tuesday, Feb.
Photo Credit: AP/Elise Amendola

Fans gather near Boston City Hall on Tuesday to watch the New England Patriots victory parade through the streets of Boston to celebrate their win over the Los Angeles Rams for their sixth NFL Super Bowl championship.

Police roll by on bikes as fans gather
Photo Credit: AP/Elise Amendola

Police roll by on bikes as fans gather near Boston City Hall on Tuesday to watch the New England Patriots victory parade through the streets of Boston.

Fans line Tremont Street before the New England
Photo Credit: AP/Michael Dwyer

Fans line Tremont Street before the New England Patriots parade through downtown Boston on Tuesday to celebrate their win over the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's Super Bowl LIII.

Fans line Tremont Street before the start of
Photo Credit: AP/Michael Dwyer

Fans line Tremont Street before the start of the New England Patriots parade through downtown Boston on Tuesday to celebrate their win over the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's Super Bowl LIII.

Workers secure a New England Patriots banner on
Photo Credit: AP/Steven Senne

Workers secure a New England Patriots banner on a pole before the team parades through downtown Boston on Tuesday to celebrate their win over the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's Super Bowl LIII.

Fans wait for the New England Patriots parade
Photo Credit: AP/Steven Senne

Fans wait for the New England Patriots parade to through downtown Boston on Tuesday to celebrate their win over the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's Super Bowl LIII.

Fans gather on to watch the New England
Photo Credit: AP/Michael Dwyer

Fans gather on to watch the New England Patriots parade through downtown Boston on Tuesday to celebrate their win over the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's Super Bowl LIII.

A Los Angeles Rams fan walks through the
Photo Credit: AP/Michael Dwyer

A Los Angeles Rams fan walks through the crowd before the New England Patriots parade through downtown Boston on Tuesday to celebrate their win over the Rams in Sunday's Super Bowl LIII.

