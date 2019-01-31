TODAY'S PAPER
16° Good Morning
16° Good Morning
SportsFootballSuper Bowl

Super Bowl LIII: Patriots' dynasty more than just Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, Tedy Bruschi says

"I think it's the most uneducated comment in football, saying all they need is Belichick and Brady," Bruschi said.

Tedy Bruschi, former NFL player and current ESPN

Tedy Bruschi, former NFL player and current ESPN analyst, talks with reporters during the ESPN media availablility in the Empire West Ballroom at Super Bowl XLVIII Media Center at the Sheraton New York Times Square on Jan. 28, 2014. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Maddie Meyer

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Print

Tedy Bruschi retired from the Patriots a decade ago, when they already had won three Super Bowls in the Bill Belichick/Tom Brady era, and logically should have been due for a fall.

Instead, they have been to five Super Bowls since then, winning two ... so far.

But when asked on Thursday whether he is amazed that Belichick and Brady still are at it, the retired linebacker and current ESPN analyst bristled.

“I think it’s the most uneducated comment in football, saying all they need is Belichick and Brady,” Bruschi said, adding the true genius of the dynasty has been bringing in the right players to replace those who depart.

He cited several positions at which a succession of players has kept the winning tradition alive. “That’s not Bill or Tom,” he said, arguing that telling players what to do is one thing, but having them be willing and able to do it is another.

Still, Bruschi acknowledged how important the Patriots’ two biggest names have been.

He cited Belichick countering the NFL’s trend toward wide-open passing offenses with a power running attack designed to exploit undersized defenders.

“Defenses have reacted to that by putting quicker, possibly smaller, maybe safeties playing linebacker,” he said. “So what does Bill say? ‘OK, I see that trend happening. Let me use this guy [fullback] James Devlin.’ ”

As for Brady, Bruschi has seen him come a long way since his first Super Bowl victory, over the Rams 18 years ago, when the Patriots relied more on defense and special teams than their young quarterback.

“I don’t think any of us knew what we had back in ’01,” he said. “We’ve got this young quarterback and he’s learning as he goes. Let’s play like that. That’s how it started, and now it’s sort of turned into the quarterback has to do a lot for this team to successful.”

Newsday

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Adam McQuaid of the Rangers skates against the Defenseman McQuaid hopes to stay with Rangers
Islanders goaltender Robin Lehner against the St. Louis Isles' Lehner named NHL's second star for January
Victor Hedman of the Lightning scores the only Islanders fall to Lightning in shootout
Knicks head coach David Fizdale directs his team Knicks' eyes are focused on the future
Dennis Smith Jr. of the Mavericks goes to Knicks high on newly acquired Smith
Celtics guard Kyrie Irving watches play from the Irving backtracks on commitment with Celtics