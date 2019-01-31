Tedy Bruschi retired from the Patriots a decade ago, when they already had won three Super Bowls in the Bill Belichick/Tom Brady era, and logically should have been due for a fall.

Instead, they have been to five Super Bowls since then, winning two ... so far.

But when asked on Thursday whether he is amazed that Belichick and Brady still are at it, the retired linebacker and current ESPN analyst bristled.

“I think it’s the most uneducated comment in football, saying all they need is Belichick and Brady,” Bruschi said, adding the true genius of the dynasty has been bringing in the right players to replace those who depart.

He cited several positions at which a succession of players has kept the winning tradition alive. “That’s not Bill or Tom,” he said, arguing that telling players what to do is one thing, but having them be willing and able to do it is another.

Still, Bruschi acknowledged how important the Patriots’ two biggest names have been.

He cited Belichick countering the NFL’s trend toward wide-open passing offenses with a power running attack designed to exploit undersized defenders.

“Defenses have reacted to that by putting quicker, possibly smaller, maybe safeties playing linebacker,” he said. “So what does Bill say? ‘OK, I see that trend happening. Let me use this guy [fullback] James Devlin.’ ”

As for Brady, Bruschi has seen him come a long way since his first Super Bowl victory, over the Rams 18 years ago, when the Patriots relied more on defense and special teams than their young quarterback.

“I don’t think any of us knew what we had back in ’01,” he said. “We’ve got this young quarterback and he’s learning as he goes. Let’s play like that. That’s how it started, and now it’s sort of turned into the quarterback has to do a lot for this team to successful.”