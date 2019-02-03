TODAY'S PAPER
What it looks like to lose the Super Bowl

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Tom Brady and the Patriots defeated the Rams by a score of 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3, 2019 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Here's what it looked like from Los Angeles' side of things.

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay leaves
Photo Credit: AP/David J. Phillip

Rams head coach Sean McVay leaves the field after Super Bowl LIII against the Patriots on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta, Georgia. 

Los Angeles Rams players sit dejected on the
Photo Credit: AP/John Bazemore

Rams players sit dejected on the bench during the second half of Super Bowl LIII against the Patriots on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta, Goergia. 

Los Angeles Rams' Jared Goff leaves the field
Photo Credit: AP/Carolyn Kaster

The Rams' Jared Goff leaves the field after Super Bowl LIII against the Patriots on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta, Georgia. 

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - FEBRUARY 03: Mark Barron #26
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Streeter Lecka

Mark Barron of the Rams reacts after his teams loss to the Patriots after Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. 

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, right,
Photo Credit: AP/Carolyn Kaster

Rams head coach Sean McVay, right, leaves the field after Super Bowl LIII against the Patriots on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta, Georgia. 

Jared Goff of the Rams walks off the
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Streeter Lecka

Jared Goff of the Rams walks off the field after his teams loss to the Patriots after Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. 

Mandatory Credit: Photo by LARRY W SMITH/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (10081952nv)
Photo Credit: LARRY W SMITH/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutte/LARRY W SMITH/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Rams quarterback Jared Goff congratulates Patriots quarterback Tom Brady after the Patriots won Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Feb. 3, 2019.

Los Angeles Rams' Brandin Cooks wipes his face
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Harry How

Todd Gurley II of the Rams gestures while he is on the bench in the second half during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. 

