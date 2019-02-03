What it looks like to lose the Super Bowl

Tom Brady and the Patriots defeated the Rams by a score of 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII on Feb. 3, 2019 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Here's what it looked like from Los Angeles' side of things.

Rams head coach Sean McVay leaves the field after Super Bowl LIII against the Patriots on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Rams players sit dejected on the bench during the second half of Super Bowl LIII against the Patriots on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta, Goergia.

The Rams' Jared Goff leaves the field after Super Bowl LIII against the Patriots on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Mark Barron of the Rams reacts after his teams loss to the Patriots after Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Rams head coach Sean McVay, right, leaves the field after Super Bowl LIII against the Patriots on Feb. 3, 2019, in Atlanta, Georgia.

Jared Goff of the Rams walks off the field after his teams loss to the Patriots after Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Feb. 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Rams quarterback Jared Goff congratulates Patriots quarterback Tom Brady after the Patriots won Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Feb. 3, 2019.