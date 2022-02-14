Sean McVay wanted to win a Super Bowl for the Rams organization, his players and coaches, but perhaps no one more than his grandfather.

McVay spoke to his grandfather John McVay, the former Giants coach and executive with the 49ers, after the Rams defeated the Bengals, 23-20, to capture Super Bowl LVI. Sean McVay credits John for helping open doors for him in the NFL.

John won five Super Bowls as 49ers vice president and director of football operations, working closely with Hall of Fame coach Bill Walsh. John gave three of those rings to his three sons, one of them Sean’s father Tim. Sean said he wanted to be able to give his 91-year-old grandfather one back.

"He means so much to me," Sean McVay said Monday. "I wouldn’t be in this position if it wasn’t for the legacy that he set for our family. You talk about a class man that treated people the right way, earned every single thing that he got. I’m just so grateful for him.

"I wanted to be able to give him a ring. He’s got five. He gave three of those away to his three sons. To know that he is so instrumental in me being able to even get a chance to coach in the NFL and be a coach, it’s pretty special."

John McVay gave Sean a book written by Walsh entitled "The Score Takes Care of Itself." The book is Walsh’s philosophy on leadership. Sean undoubtedly pulls from things he read in the book as well as all the coaches he worked for, in particular Mike Shanahan.

McVay, 36, became the youngest head coach to win a Super Bowl on Sunday night. He made sure to repeatedly make it about everyone else but him. He singled out owner Stan Kroenke, the Rams' front office, Matthew Stafford, Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald and Andrew Whitworth among others.

"I’ve been surrounded by great people," McVay said. "When you have the right foundational pieces like Cooper, like Whitworth, you add a player like Stafford, you have Aaron Donald in place, the list goes on and on. You just feel grateful to be a part of it. Because of those guys’ success other people get opportunities to grow.

"We’ve been able to bring really good people in our building and that’s what it’s about, surrounding yourself with people who are better than you. That’s how you set the tone."

McVay said this was something his father taught him. Tim was a very good safety at Indiana University. He never played in the NFL. He worked for Cox Media as an account executive and sales manager. Tim taught Sean the importance of relationships and working with the right people.

"We’ve made a lot of good decisions to bring in the right people," Sean McVay said. "My dad said this before and I think it’s so true: We compete with our products, but we win with our people. I look at it for us. We try to compete with our schemes, but we win with our players, coaches, people in our organization. That’s what’s been right about the Rams."

McVay said it was "pretty special" that he got to spend time with his parents after the victory.

Last week, McVay said he has such a passion for coaching, but he can’t see himself doing it into his 60s. He’s getting married this summer. He wants to have a family and spend time with his family. That led to speculation that he could leave coaching in the not-so-distant future and become a broadcaster.

None of that was mentioned on Monday. McVay was enjoying the moment and reflecting on how the Rams came together for "something bigger" than each player.

"People wanted to win, win a championship, do something special for the other people that they love and care about," he said. "It was such a selfless team. In a lot of instances, we’re all kind of innately selfish. But I thought this was the most selfless group I’ve ever been a part of.

"They played for one another, they trusted each other and they picked up each other through good and bad. That’s what I felt made us special."