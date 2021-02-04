Steve Spagnuolo hopes to get another shot at being a head coach.

Spagnuolo went 10-38 in three seasons as the Rams head coach, and 1-3 in an interim stint with the Giants in 2017 after they fired Ben McAdoo. But Spagnuolo, now Kansas City’s defensive coordinator, believes he’s learned from past mistakes and he will be better if the opportunity arises again.

"I would love that challenge again," Spagnuolo said. "I believe people in any business, any walks of life gain more perspective and more value to how you do a job when you’ve already done it and maybe you’ve made some mistakes. I’ve done it as a defensive coordinator. As long as you’re willing to learn from prior mistakes I just think that makes you better at whatever you do.

"But I do believe I have the best job in America and if the head coaching thing never works out I’m OK with that."

If Spagnuolo, 61, can devise a defense that rattles Tom Brady again in Sunday’s Super Bowl, he may garner some interest in the next cycle of head coaching hires.

Spagnuolo is going for his third Super Bowl championship as a defensive coordinator when Kansas City faces Tampa Bay.

He was the Giants defensive coordinator when they flustered Brady and defeated the previously unbeaten Patriots in Super Bowl XLII. Kansas City won last year’s Super Bowl over San Francisco with Spagnuolo running the defense.

It was Spagnuolo’s first season back after taking a year off following his stint as Giants’ interim coach. Spagnuolo said he spent a lot of time with his wife, and also a lot of time at NFL Films, poring over tape because he knew he would get back into coaching.

Andy Reid called Spagnuolo and now he’s leading a defense that’s playing in the Super Bowl for the second straight year.

"I would recommend it to anybody," Spagnuolo said of taking time away. "Nobody wants to be out of work, there’s a fear you can’t get back in. But there‘s a lot of value to looking at anything big picture. When you can sit back, take a deep breath and look at things I think you see things differently. It worked out really good.

"I was very fortunate that Andy asked me to come here. That’s all God putting me in the right situation. I’m really grateful for that."