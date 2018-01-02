TODAY'S PAPER
Super Bowl LII kickoff time and TV information

Steam rises in the cold weather outside U.S.

Steam rises in the cold weather outside U.S. Bank Stadium before the start of an NFL football game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, in Minneapolis. Photo Credit: AP / Andy Clayton-King

Super Bowl LII -- that's Super Bowl 52 for those of you who don't remember your Roman numerals lessons in elementary school -- will be played on Feb. 4, 2018,  in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

NBC will televise Super Bowl LII, its 19th time being the host network. NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app will livestream the game. Westwood One will carry the radio broadcast.

The game will be played at at U.S. Bank Stadium, home of the Minnesota Vikings. The stadium opened in 2016. It features a transparent roof and a glass wall that overlooks the downtown skyline, designed to give fans an outdoor feel in a climate-controlled environment.

Kickoff between the NFC champion and AFC Champion is set for approximately 6:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Super Bowl 52 odds via Bovada (as of Jan. 2, 2018)

New England Patriots  11/5

Minnesota Vikings  15/4

Pittsburgh Steelers 11/2

New Orleans Saints  15/2

Los Angeles Rams  8/1

Philadelphia Eagles   12/1

Atlanta Falcons 18/1

Kansas City Chiefs  20/1

Jacksonville Jaguars  22/1

Carolina Panthers  25/1

Buffalo Bills   75/1

Tennessee Titans   75/1 

