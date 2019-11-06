Super Bowl LIV kickoff time and TV information

Super Bowl LIV, also known as Super Bowl 54 for those who forgot their roman numerals, is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020.

Kickoff time is set for 6:30 p.m. Fox will broadcast the game.

Miami is the host city for Super Bowl LIV, marking the 10th time the South Florida city has hosted the biggest sporting event in the country. It'll be the sixth time Hard Rock Stadium hosts the Super Bowl, though the first under this current name. It formerly was called Joe Robbie Stadium, Pro Player Stadium, Dolphin Stadium and Sun Life Stadium.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show.