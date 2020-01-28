MIAMI, Fla. – The Jets never achieved the team goals Morris Claiborne had envisioned when he played there in 2017-18. They won a combined nine games those two seasons, but the former first-round cornerback nevertheless came away with some valuable experience.

“I think people realized that this guy can play,” Claiborne said. “I was able to stay on the field consistently and show people that I could do that.”

Claiborne never lived up to his billing as a blue-chip cornerback when he was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys with the sixth overall pick in 2012, as injuries derailed his career. But he missed just two games with the Jets over two seasons and hooked up with the Kansas City Chiefs this season as a backup cornerback.

The 29-year-old defender now has a chance to win his first Super Bowl championship.

“It was a great learning experience for me with the Jets, being some place new, having to learn a new defense again and take advantage of the opportunities that came to me. I really enjoyed my time there.”

Claiborne has dealt with myriad injuries in his eight NFL seasons, having undergone almost too many surgeries to count to address a variety of ailments. But there are no regrets.

“All of the injuries happened for a reason,” he said. “Out of the eight surgeries, I wouldn’t take one of them back. I’ve learned something from each one of them. I’ve learned how to spend time with my kids, I’ve learned how to be a husband, some of the biggest accomplishments in my life. I’ve learned how to be a man.”

Claiborne added another injury to the list near the end of this season, suffering a shoulder injury against the Raiders on Dec. 1. He’s healthy again but isn’t sure what role – if any – he’ll play in Super Bowl LIV against the 49ers on Sunday.

“It’s been rocky at times, and it’s been good at times,” he said of his career. “I’ve seen the ups, I’ve seen the downs, the ins and outs of it. But I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be at. This is the spot that God put me at, and all I do is try to take it all in, learn from everything, no matter if it’s good or bad. Just enjoy the moment.”