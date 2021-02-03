TODAY'S PAPER
Dr. Anthony Fauci says to avoid Super Bowl watch parties

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, speaks before receiving his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the National Institutes of Health, in Bethesda, Md., on Dec. 22, 2020. Credit: AP/Patrick Semansky

By The Associated Press
WASHINGTON — The nation’s top infectious disease expert doesn’t want the Super Bowl to turn into a super spreader.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, says when it comes to Super Bowl parties during the pandemic, people should "just lay low and cool it."

He said during TV interviews Wednesday that now isn’t the time to invite people over for watch parties because of the possibility that they’re infected with the coronavirus and could sicken others.

Big events like Sunday’s game in Tampa, Florida, between Kansas City and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are always a cause for concern over the potential for virus spread, Fauci said.

"You don’t want parties with people that you haven’t had much contact with," he told NBC’s "Today" show. "You just don’t know if they’re infected, so, as difficult as that is, at least this time around, just lay low and cool it."

The NFL has capped game attendance at 22,000 people because of the pandemic and citywide coronavirus mandates.

