If 43-year-old quarterback Tom Brady and 68-year-old head coach Bruce Arians — two of the oldest to ever participate in the Super Bowl at their position — want to feel young on Sunday, they need only look to one of the expected spectators at Raymond James Stadium. There, sitting among the 20,000 or so fans, will be Arians’ 95-year-old mother Kay, traveling in from Pennsylvania for the big game.

"My mom is 95 and still lives in her apartment with her best friend Debbie, who is her caretaker," Arians said. "We’re flying her down with my brothers and sisters that are coming and doing everything we can to make sure that she is safe from COVID and has a great, great time at the Super Bowl."

Ex-Giant Remmers brushes off comment

Former Giants offensive lineman Mike Remmers likely will be starting at left tackle for Kansas City in the Super Bowl because of injuries on the offensive line. Another ex-Giant, Buccaneers outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul was asked about Remmers this week and said he didn’t know who he was.

Remmers, who started 14 games for the Giants last season, said someone sent him the clip of Pierre-Paul’s comment and he did his best to brush it off.

"Honestly, I don’t really care what his opinion is on anything," Remmers said. "Every week I’ve played in this league I’ve never gone into a game thinking, ‘Hey, I wonder what this guy thinks of me.’ I don’t care at all. It makes no difference to me. I’m just out there to do my job."