Super Bowl 2021: KC coach Andy Reid says his 'heart goes out to all those who were involved' in his son's car accident

Head coach Andy Reid (L) of Kansas City stands at attention before playing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. Credit: Getty Images/Mike Ehrmann

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
Andy Reid said on Sunday his "heart bleeds for everyone involved" in the auto accident last week that involved his son, Britt, who is the Kansas City outside linebackers coach, and left a 5-year-old girl in critical condition.

Britt Reid acknowledged to police he was driving the vehicle that collided with two other cars, including the one with the 5-year-old inside, and, according to reports, told responding officers that he’d been drinking. He did not travel with the team to Tampa for the Super Bowl.

Andy Reid spoke to the media for the first time since the accident on Sunday after Super Bowl LV.

"My heart goes out to all those who were involved in the accident, in particular the family with the little girl who's fighting for her life,'' he said after his team lost to the Buccaneers, 31-9. "I can't comment on it any more than what I am [saying] here. So the questions you have, I'm going to have to turn those down. But just from a human standpoint, my heart bleeds for everybody involved in that.''

Reid denied that the incident affected the team.

"From a human standpoint, it's a tough one," he said. "From a football standpoint, I don't think that was a problem … We had put the game plan in the week before. The distraction wasn't a distraction as far as the game plan goes. That was already in and how we were going to work with it."

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes echoed that sentiment.

"Guys were still ready to go, but it’s a very tragic situation," he said. "I don’t want to say it affected us on the field. They beat us. No excuses on that. But definitely you are praying for those families."

