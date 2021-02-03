TODAY'S PAPER
Super Bowl 2021: Kansas City's Frank Clark not content with one Lombardi Trophy

Kansas City defensive end Frank Clark sacks Bills

Kansas City defensive end Frank Clark sacks Bills quarterback Josh Allen during the second half of the AFC Championship Game on Jan. 24 in Kansas City, Mo. Credit: AP/Jeff Roberson

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
Kansas City defensive end Frank Clark does a lot of smiling and joking around but he doesn’t want anyone to think he’s happy.

Clark is hungry to win a second straight Super Bowl, and he said he won’t be happy until Kansas City is raising the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday night.

"I feel like I’d be complacent if I call myself happy right now," Clark said on a Zoom call Wednesday. "I’m not really happy. Am I happy for the position we’re in? Am I grateful to be here, to still be playing football? Yes, I am. But I’m not happy until the job is done."

Kansas City has a tough job in Super Bowl LV, trying to take down Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

 

Winning back-to-back Super Bowls is not that common. Since 2000, only one team has done that – the Patriots led by Brady. Kansas City became just the third team in the same time frame to reach two straight Super Bowls, joining New England and Seattle.

Clark understands how difficult it is, but he said it starts with the mindset of moving on quickly.

"If you spend time basking in what you did the year before or basking in that success too long," Clark said, "you find those teams caught up in that trance of, ‘We’ll be back here next year’ or ‘We came so close, we’ll be back here next time around.’ That’s one of the things we’ve been trying to avoid."

Clark finished second on Kansas City in the regular season with six sacks. He has two more in the playoffs. He knows how difficult it is to bring down Brady. But Clark said the key to disrupting Brady is to pressure him and get him to move outside the pocket.

"For years you’ve watched this man dominate games because he’s not pressured enough or forced off his spot," Clark said. "He’s one of the best if not the best pocket passers of our era. You look over the last 20 years and the man has done nothing but shine."

Clark really won’t be happy if Brady shines again on Sunday.

