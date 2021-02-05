TODAY'S PAPER
Super Bowl 2021: Three players NOT named Patrick Mahomes who could be super difference-makers for Kansas City

Kansas City wide receiver Mecole Hardman carries the

Kansas City wide receiver Mecole Hardman carries the football against the Browns during the first quarter of the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on Jan. 17 in Kansas City, Mo. Credit: Getty Images/Jamie Squire

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
Three players NOT named Patrick Mahomes who could affect the outcome of the Super Bowl for Kansas City:

CLYDE EDWARDS-HELAIRE

The rookie running back faded a little after he started his NFL career with more than 100 scrimmage yards in three of his first six games. Edwards-Helaire was banged up heading into the playoffs with hip and ankle injuries. He had just seven yards rushing and but he scored a touchdown in the AFC Championship against Buffalo. He’s healthy now and could return to being a dual threat.

MECOLE HARDMAN

Bucs defensive coordinator Todd Bowles will try and slow Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce. Hardman is one of several skill players who could benefit from that. His speed is absurd and he’s a triple threat as a receiver, runner and returner. Hardman fumbled a punt in the AFC title game, but caught a touchdown pass and had a 50-yard run on an end-around.

L'JARIUS SNEED

The rookie cornerback has adjusted to his new role as nickelback and now will have to try and limit Tampa Bay receiver Chris Godwin when he’s in the slot. Sneed, a fourth-round pick, started both playoff games and recorded a sack in each. Kansas City could use Snead in some blitz packages, but his coverage on Godwin will be critical.

