Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady are facing off for the second time this season in Raymond James Stadium. Now, the stakes couldn't be higher.

Kansas City won, 27-24, at Tampa Bay in Week 12, holding on after jumping out to a 27-10 lead. The Bucs haven't lost since that Nov. 29 game dropped them to 7-5.

Mahomes racked up a season-high 462 passing yards and three touchdowns. Brady threw for 345 yards and three scores but was also picked off twice. The 807 combined passing yards were the most by two quarterbacks in a game in 2020.

More than half of Mahomes’ passing yards and all of his touchdown throws went to Tyreek Hill in what was a ridiculous performance by the lightning-quick receiver.

Hill caught 13 passes for 269 yards and three touchdowns, torching cornerback Carlton Davis in single coverage for most of the day. He had touchdown receptions of 75 and 44 yards in the first quarter. Hill had 203 receiving yards in the opening quarter and 210 by halftime. Hill outgained Tampa by 79 yards in the first half

Kansas City appeared to be in control of the game, leading 17-0 after one and 20-7 at the half. It was 27-10 after Hill’s third touchdown reception, a 20-yarder, with exactly seven minutes remaining in the third quarter.

Brady was picked off on Tampa Bay’s next two series, but Kansas City couldn’t convert the turnovers into points. Brady led the Bucs back in the fourth quarter and made the game interesting.

The Bucs scored on their first possession of the fourth quarter. Brady hooked up with Mike Evans for a 31-yard touchdown that made it 27-17.

On the ensuing possession, Mahomes was intercepted by Sean Murphy-Bunting but it was negated by a roughing the passer penalty on Jason Pierre-Paul. Kansas City ended up controlling the ball for more than six minutes.

Tampa Bay got it back with 6:21 left, and Brady hit Evans for another touchdown. The 7-yard score with 4:14 left cut Kansas City’s lead to three.

But the Bucs never got the ball back. Kansas City recorded three first downs and converted the only third down on the drive — in fitting fashion. On third-and-7 with 1:15 left and Tampa Bay out of timeouts, Mahomes found Hill for an 8-yard gain with Davis defending and clinched the victory.