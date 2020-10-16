Super Bowl LV kickoff time and TV information

Super Bowl LV will have a familiar look and feel on several levels.



It will be the 11th time the event visits South Florida – including the Jets’ storied victory in Super Bowl III – and the second time CBS analyst Tony Romo calls a Super Bowl alongside play-by-play announcer Jim Nantz.

The 2021 Super Bowl, aka Super Bowl 55, aka Super Bowl LV, originally was supposed to be broadcast by NBC. Instead, the network asked to trade places and broadcast Super Bowl LVI in 2022.

The switch request was made so NBC could create synergy between the big game and its coverage of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, which start that weekend.



Event: Super Bowl LV, Feb. 7, 2021



Site: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida



Kickoff: 6:30 p.m. on CBS.



TV announcers: Jim Nantz and Tony Romo.



Rules analyst: Gene Steratore



Sideline reporters: Tracy Wolfson, Jay Feely.



Radio: Westwood One (660-AM, 101.9-FM)



Halftime show: Jesse Collins and Roc Nation will executive produce the show.



National anthem: TBA.