If anyone deserved to shed some tears of joy and relief when the Buccaneers won the NFC Championship Game over the Packers two weeks ago, it should have been Lavonte David. And the linebacker, in his ninth year with the organization but appearing in his first postseason, said he was close to doing so.

Then Tom Brady spotted another Buccaneers teammate showing similar emotion to the victory.

"I heard [Brady] say: ‘What the [expletive] you crying for? We’re not done yet,'" David recalled in an interview on the "All Things Covered" podcast with Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden this week. "I had a little, two tears, I wiped my [tears] quick. I heard him say that, and I said, 'I'm trippin', man. We still got work to do."

Brady, of course, knows the routine. Sunday will be his 10th Super Bowl appearance. And there are plenty of others on the Buccaneers roster who have been to the ultimate game with other franchises such as Jason Pierre-Paul (Giants), Ndamukong Suh (Rams), Shaq Barrett (Seahawks) and Rob Gronkowski (Patriots).

But for David, the whole experience of the 2020 season is new.

In his first eight seasons with the Buccaneers, David made the Pro Bowl and an All-Pro team. He was recognized as one of the top linebackers in the league.

But he’s also played under four different head coaches, none of them who lasted more than three years with the team. His starting quarterbacks included Jameis Winston, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Josh McCown, Mike Glennon and Josh Freeman. In those eight seasons, the Bucs had one winning season – 9-7 in 2016 – with a combined record of 45-83.

"I've seen some tough times, some times where I’d be like, 'Man, this is what the league is all about. This is what my career is gonna be,'" David said during his Super Bowl week media session.

Then Brady showed up. And David and the Bucs are in Super Bowl LV.

"Just weathering the storm, man, staying strong, still having the love for the game that I have being in this moment right now, that got me here," he said. "Now I have an opportunity to go win a Super Bowl for this program."

It may be his first and last chance in Tampa. David is playing the final game of his current contract with the Bucs and the team may let him test free agency this offseason. The team certainly has the foundation to continue as a championship contender beyond this Sunday. Brady and head coach Bruce Arians have said they will be back, the entire starting secondary as well as nose tackle Vita Vea are still on their rookie contracts, and even Devin White, David’s fellow inside linebacker, is just a second-year player.

There is no guarantee David will be part of the Bucs’ future. David said he isn’t worrying about that now. He’s fulfilling his job as leader of the team.

"I was telling the young guys, ‘Don’t take this for granted,’" David said. "Guys who are in their second year, guys who are in their first year, telling them, ‘Don’t take it for granted because this doesn’t happen often.’ Look at myself, for example. It took me nine years to get here. I don’t know if it’s going to take me another nine or whatever, but you definitely have to embrace this moment."

Maybe even with some well-earned tears, but only at the very end of the journey.