Patrick Mahomes has been so sharp in practice this week that Tyreek Hill was rubbing his hands together, excitedly, just thinking about what could happen on Sunday.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ defense will have plenty of say in how Mahomes and Kansas City does in Super Bowl LV. But Hill said Mahomes has been better than ever this week with his pinpoint accuracy.

"What’s crazy is Pat's been on a roll," Hill said during a Zoom call on Thursday. "What’s crazy is I haven’t seen Pat throw dots like this in practice. He’s been throwing crazy dots. He throws dots, but the dots he’s been throwing in practice lately have been crazy. I’m pretty fired up. You got to wait and see."

Hill and Mahomes already have a special connection, and have been clicking this postseason. Hill has caught 17 passes for 292 yards in two games. Those numbers are just a little higher than what Hill had in a Week 12 win over Tampa.

He caught 13 passes for 269 yards and three touchdowns in Kansas City’s 27-24 win. It’s hard to imagine that Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles will play as much single coverage on Hill as Tampa did in that November game.

Hill said he’s not thinking about what defense he will face. He knows he will have his opportunities because of the other talented players on Kansas City that teams have to "account for" and the creative ways he’s used in Andy Reid’s offense.

"It’s crazy," Hill said. "They got me going left, right, left, right left, right and then Pat’s snapping the ball fast and on time and the DB is already lost. He’s like, ‘Man, he started left, went back right and now he’s coming all the way back to left side.’ That’s very tough to defend.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"The DB’s already gassed from all the different motions I did presnap. That’s why I love playing for this team. They make my life a whole lot easier."