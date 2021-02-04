One of the most fun parts about the Super Bowl – in addition to the game, commercials, halftime show and all the snacks and food – is the endless amount of prop bets. You can bet on anything and everything, including this personal favorite: What kind of mask design will Andy Reid have? Hawaiian-themed at +700 is tempting.

Here’s five props, plus a bonus one, that could pay off.

(props courtesy of OddsShark; first TD prop odds courtesy of DraftKings)

1. How long will it take Jazmine Sullivan and Eric Church to single the national anthem?

OVER 1 minute, 59 seconds (EVEN)

This is always one of the fun ones because a) you can pick up a win before the game even starts and b) who doesn’t like staring at the clock and counting down the seconds to see if you win? I have to admit, I’m not familiar with either of these singers, but I’ll take a shot that this goes at least two minutes long. For starters, it’s a duet, so each performer needs their time to shine and all it takes is one of them to carry a note a few seconds longer to make this go over.

2. First TD: Tom Brady run (+3500)

This is another eventful one that should be decided early. This is all about trying to find value, and with Brady being a master at the QB sneak, this could net a big payday if the Bucs have the ball at the 1-yard line for their first scoring opportunity.

3. Will the team that scores first win the game? No (+130)

This pick is based solely on Kansas City’s tendency to fall behind early and then come back and win comfortably. Would it really be surprising if the Bucs get an early field goal, or even jump out to a 7-0 lead only to see Kansas City storm back and be up by double digits late in the game? That’s why I like this play.

4. What will be the first song played during the Super Bowl halftime show?

Can’t Feel My Face (+425)

These kind of props are more guesswork than anything, but as a fan of The Weeknd (yes, that’s how he spells his name if you’re unfamiliar with his work), this is arguably his most famous song. Also, and this could totally be just my overthinking mind at work, but wouldn’t it be fitting to start with "Can't Feel My Face" when the country has been wearing masks for nearly a year?

5. Winning Margin

Kansas City by 13-18 points (+700)

Could this be a single-score game? Of course. But is there the possibility that Kansas City does what it did last year and wins by double digits even though it was a much closer game? Definitely. Kansas City just has too many weapons, and the champs have a feel of one of those teams that can’t be stopped with a second straight title in its sights. My pick is 34-20, so there’s good value with this one at +700.

BONUS PROP

Who Will Speak First in Frito-Lay Pregame Commercial?

Peyton Manning (-200) or Eli Manning (+150)

I’m going with Eli. Why? While both brothers have history with Brady, Eli’s is super, having beaten Brady’s Patriots twice in both Super Bowl meetings. He’s already had the last word twice, so give him the first word in the commercial. Considering Brady is playing in Super Bowl LV, maybe the producers will let Eli and his two ‘chips’ take a crack at it first.