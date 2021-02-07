After nearly two decades of Super Bowls for the ages, Tom Brady’s latest win was for the aged.

For every graybeard who has to double up on knee braces to play full-court hoops, for every fading softball slugger who has to swig a pair of Ibuprofens to swing for the fences, for every former Pop Warner star whose flag football teammates now call him Pops, Brady gave them a reason to keep going.

While his contemporaries such as Peyton Manning and Charles Woodson are starting to make their way to Canton, elected to the Hall of Fame this weekend, Brady continues to add to his resume. And while the next generation of players looks to push him from his throne – including, on Sunday, the prince who most believe is next in line for the crown – the king lives on.

The 43-year-old quarterback outgunned the 25-year-old Patrick Mahomes, throwing three first-half touchdowns to give Tampa Bay a 31-9 victory over Kansas City in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday. It was Brady's seventh championship in an illustrious career that shows no signs of ending, nevermind slowing down. He has more Lombardi Trophies than any other TEAM in the NFL.

It was just the second loss for Kansas City with Mahomes at quarterback in two years. The defending champions with their explosive offensive playmakers were held without a touchdown and slowed by the loss of their two starting tackles. By the end of the game, it was the limping Mahomes, dealing with a toe injury he suffered in a playoff win last month, who looked like an old, beat-up shell of himself. His night ended with a pass into the end zone that was intercepted by Devin White. Brady, his white uniform still clean, picked up his fourth Super Bowl MVP award.

It was a game that did not live up to the hype in terms of competitiveness and drama. But it will be remembered forever, mostly because of the exploits of a quarterback who looks like he will be able to play just that long.

The Bucs hadn’t been to the playoffs since 2007 and had not won a Super Bowl since the 2002 season. That may seem like a long drought, but the last time the Bucs raised the Lombardi Trophy was the year AFTER Brady raised his first.

Brady (21-for-29, 201 yards) was, of course, the star attraction in the game. He was able to win a championship without Bill Belichick as his head coach in his first season outside the Patriots system. But he was far from the only one to dance under the confetti and feel a sense of redemption.

There was Bruce Arians, who had to wait until age 60 for his first head coaching gig, retired as head coach of the Cardinals three years ago amid health issues, and was enticed back to the game following a year away only because he was able to bring together a coaching staff of his liking. That included defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, who designed the scheme to corral Mahomes and Co. Had Bowles not been fired by the Jets and available for the Bucs’ staff in January 2019, Arians might well have been calling Sunday’s game as an analyst and not a head coach. At 68, he became the oldest to win a championship.

There was Rob Gronkowski, Brady’s trusty tight end, another happy retiree who was in broadcasting and dabbling in pro wrestling before Brady arrived in Florida. That move spurred in Gronk a desire to come back to the game after a year away, and the Bucs were able to trade for his rights from New England. Gronkowski caught two first-half touchdowns as he and Brady surpassed Joe Montana and Jerry Rice for the most postseason touchdowns by any quarterback-receiver combination with 14.

There was Antonio Brown, who had become an NFL pariah due to on- and off-field behavior issues. He first joined Brady last year with the Patriots after he misbehaved his way out of Oakland with the Raiders but was released shortly after violating the team’s no-tolerance policy for distractions with legal issues. He spent most of 2019 out of football and was suspended for the first half of 2020. It seemed as if no one in the league would touch him, including the Bucs with Bruce Arians quoted as giving a thanks but no thanks early in the year. But Brady vouched for Brown’s behavior, allowed the receiver to stay at his house during the season, and just before halftime in Super Bowl LV, threw a touchdown pass to him.

And there was Leonard Fournette, whose season began with his release from the Jaguars after his once promising career in Jacksonville fizzled out. He was signed by the Bucs as a backup and spent most of the year playing in a very limited capacity. In the last month of the season, though, his touches began to increase and he stepped into a starting role. In the third quarter he scored on a 27-yard run to push the lead to 29-9, making him only the third player in NFL history to score a touchdown in four games in the same postseason (Terrell Davis and Larry Fitzgerald were the others).

Throw in stories such as Jason Pierre-Paul, the former Giant who returned from his infamous career-altering fireworks incident and a career-threatening neck injury in a car accident to become a Pro Bowler for the Bucs and win a second ring. And Ndomukong Suh, once reviled in the league as a soulless quarterback-stomper who has evolved into a respected veteran and now, for the first time in his career, a Super Bowl champion.

It was a team of men and women (yes, for the first time in Super Bowl history, women) who were not supposed to be here. Heck, Tampa Bay wasn’t even supposed to be hosting this Super Bowl. They picked up the game when construction delays in Los Angeles made it impossible to stage the game there. It was just another example of a seized opportunity for the franchise that became the first to ever play in – and then win – a Super Bowl in their home stadium.

The win added to Brady’s collection of Super Bowl titles. It punctuated a season that was unlike any other, but was far from the period on a career that will never be matched.