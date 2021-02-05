Three players NOT named Tom Brady who could affect the outcome of the Super Bowl for Tampa Bay:

SEAN MURPHY-BUNTING

The cornerback will be responsible for making sure Tyreek Hill does not have another career day against the Bucs as he did in the regular season (13 catches, 269 yards, three TDs). While that game was far from Tampa Bay’s defensive shining moment, Murphy-Bunting said having already faced Hill and felt his speed will help in the Super Bowl. "I feel like, for a lot of people, you won’t really know how to play that type of guy until you’ve seen it in person," he said. Murphy-Bunting is on a bit of a roll himself. He is the first NFL player to log an interception in each of his first three postseason games since Hall of Famer Ed Reed with picks against Washington, New Orleans and Green Bay already in this run.

CHRIS GODWIN

The wide receiver and pending free agent could be playing his final game for the Bucs, and his final game as a No. 2 target and Mike Evans’ wingman. If Tampa Bay decides to let him test free agency he will almost certainly receiver offers from playmaker-starved teams (Giants? Jets? Are you paying attention?) and rake in top dog money. "All that is interesting," Godwin said. For now, though, he is more interested in Sunday’s game. "I’m solely focused on this Super Bowl and helping my team bring this home. I’m not going to allow anything else to steer my focus away."

LEONARD FOURNETTE

A season that began with his getting cut from the Jaguars could end with the most productive playoff run in Super Bowl history. With a touchdown in each of the first three postseason games this year, if Fournette can find the end zone in the Super Bowl he’ll become just the third player to score in four games in the same postseason. The only other two were Terrell Davis with the 1997 Broncos and Larry Fitzgerald with the 2008 Cardinals.