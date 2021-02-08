Tom Brady was the Most Valuable Player after the Buccaneers beat Kansas City, 31-9, Sunday night at Raymond James Stadium. But Bowles showed how valuable he is to Tampa Bay, and why he’s one of the best defensive coordinators in the NFL

Many have tried to slow Mahomes and Kansas City. But few had succeeded. That is until Sunday night when Bowles’ defense had Mahomes under pressure and running from the pocket for most of the game.

Bowles’ defense held Kansas City’s without a touchdown for the first time in the three years that Mahomes has been the starting quarterback. Mahomes had never suffered a double-digit loss in three seasons as KC starter.

"You can’t give [Bowles] enough credit," Tampa head coach Bruce Arians said. "I think he got tired of hearing about how unstoppable they were. "I think he came up with a fantastic plan."

Mahomes looked nothing like the generational quarterback that led Kansas City to last year’s Super Bowl and could someday catch Brady for most titles. This game was supposed to move the 25-year-old Mahomes one-step closer. But Brady won his seventh ring. Mahomes trails him by six.

He still has plenty of career left, but Mahomes has to hope he doesn’t see a defense like Bowles’ too often.

Bowles, who went 24-40 as Jets head coach, didn’t blitz much. He let his front four rush against a Kansas City offensive line missing its starting tackles due to injury. Bowles often kept six or seven players in coverage to keep Kansas City’s skill players from going off, and his linebackers were playing all over the field.

Mahomes, the MVP of last year’s Super Bowl, was sacked three times, hit eight times and was chased from the pocket over and over. He completed 26 of 49 passes for 270 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions.

His passer rating was 52.3. His lowest this season was 83.5 in a loss to Las Vegas. That was Mahomes’ only loss in his previous 26 starts before Sunday.

"The biggest thing was trying to take away the first read," Bowles said. "We didn’t want him sitting in the pocket just zinging dimes on us all day. The D-Line got some pressure on him, making him run and making him a little uncomfortable. I thought that was key for us."

Bowles learned from the Week 12 loss to Kansas City.

Mahomes threw for 462 yards and three touchdowns. Tyreek Hill caught 13 passes for 269 yards and three touchdowns in that game — which was the last time Tampa lost.

Bowles was not going to let Hill beat his team like that again. The Buccaneers played man coverage on Hill most of that game. They had two on him on Sunday. Hill ended being a non-factor. He caught seven passes for 73 yards, with most of his production coming in the second half.

"That’s a credit to the guys up front to get the pressure," Bowles said, "but mostly to the guys in the back because we took away some of the underneath throws, and it took too long for the guys to get deep. While the guys in the front hunted, the guys in back covered them. It worked hand in hand tonight."