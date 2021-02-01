Tom Brady has a chance to pass Michael Jordan as the most successful superstar in American team sports over the past four decades. If he wins a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers against the Chiefs on Sunday it will give him a seventh ring, one more than his basketball G.O.A.T. counterpart.

"Michael is one of my sports idols and I think he’s pretty incredible," Brady said on Monday.

But Brady also hinted that Jordan’s jewelry box may not be the one he is aiming to eclipse. At age 43, with no signs of slowing down, and a desire he shared on Monday to play beyond the age of 45 that he shortsightedly set as a goal for himself several years back, who knows how many 'ships Brady could end up with.

Is it possible he could match Bill Russell’s 11? Yogi Berra’s 10? Is anything out of reach for a quarterback who has already defied age and history to get this far and has no intention of stopping?

Brady doesn’t seem to think so. He’s been asked how much longer he wants to play during interviews such as Monday’s in the past three or four of his NFL record nine previous Super Bowls, and on the occasion of this 10th once again left the question open-ended.

"I would definitely consider that," he said when asked about playing past 45. "It’s a physical sport and the perspective I have on that is you never know when that moment is just because it’s a contact sport."

As for his own terms and the possibility of walking away, Brady is looking for signs that tell him it’s time to leave the NFL stage. He hasn’t found any yet.

"I think I’ll know when it’s time," he said. "I don’t know when that time will come but I think I’ll know and I’ll understand that I gave everything I could to get to this game. You put a lot into it. I don’t think I could ever go at this half-assed. I have to put everything into it. When I feel like I can’t do that anymore, when I don’t feel like I can commit to the team in a way that the team needs me, then I think that’s probably time to walk away."

It’s a decision that almost all of Brady’s contemporaries have already made. In the past 13 months quarterbacks Eli Manning and Phillip Rivers have retired from Hall of Fame-worthy careers and the expectation is that Drew Brees will come to that conclusion soon. It was Brady who handed Brees what likely was his final loss when the Bucs beat the Saints in the NFC divisional round. The two 40-somethings spent a few minutes chatting on the field after that game in a poignant moment.

When Brady signed with the Bucs last spring, he did it on a two-year contract. That means he could be a free agent for the second time in his career after next season. He might decide to remain in Tampa Bay after that — he seems to like it there and they seem to like playing in the Super Bowl — or maybe he’ll find a new team that he can push over the top. Perhaps he’ll spend the next decade of his life bouncing from franchise to franchise, spreading Lombardi Trophies like Johnny Appleseed. Imagine the Jets winning Super Bowl LX with Brady as their quarterback?

Even that may be too much to conjure, but Brady makes it hard to put limits on possibilities.

"Not many people have played at my age," he said

It may be something he says for years to come.