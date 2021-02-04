While New Englanders may be torn over whether to pull for their former quarterback to win a Super Bowl without them on Sunday, Patriots owner Robert Kraft has no conflicting emotions.

"I’m rooting for Tom Brady," Kraft told "CBS Sunday Morning" in an interview that will air the day of Super Bowl LV. "I'm so excited. We've had some great communications and he is such a special human being. We were privileged to have him here for two decades, and he's one of the finest human beings I've ever met.

"He knows how to lead, and I wish him well. I really hope he wins Sunday."

Brady, for his part, has been nothing but complimentary of his time in New England this week.

"I have a lot of love for Boston and all of New England," he said.

While there are certainly those from the region who will not forgive him for abandoning the Patriots and signing with the Buccaneers as a free agent, there are also plenty who wish him well in his future endeavors. That the Patriots and Bill Belichick failed to even make the postseason in their first year without Brady only adds to the stew of emotions that will be boiling in Beantown and surrounding areas come Sunday.

Inside the organization, though, the tone has definitely been slanted toward backing Brady. Including, now, from Kraft.

"Anytime you change teams you don’t know how it’s going to go, but I’ve had incredible support from the team I used to play for, all the New England fans," Brady said. "I’ve heard from so many of my old teammates, old coaches, who have been wishing me luck. It’s been really cool."