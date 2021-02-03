Tyrann Mathieu is one of the most popular players in Kansas City’s locker room. He’s also beloved by the opposing head coach in Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians was the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals in 2013 when they used a third-round pick on Mathieu. Arians called Mathieu his "favorite draft choice of all-time" on Wednesday.

"I just love him, his passion for football," Arians said. "But I am so proud of the man he has become. He’s a great football player but he’s a better man."

Mathieu spent five years playing for Arians in Arizona, and their relationship has endured. Mathieu credits Arians for always believing in him and allowing him "to really flourish" after coming into the NFL with baggage.

At LSU, Mathieu was kicked off the team after violating the school’s substance abuse policy. He also missed some pre-draft meetings with NFL teams that he said was due to him being sick. All of these red flags led to Mathieu, a former Heisman finalist, dropping to the third round.

But landing with Arizona and Arians, who relates well to players and gets the most out of them, proved to be a blessing for Mathieu. And hearing how Arians still speaks with superlatives about Mathieu only makes the Pro Bowl safety smile.

"Me and coach Bruce, we’ve got a great relationship," Mathieu said. "He’s one of the first people in the NFL who really believed in me and the things that I can do on a football field and gave me a chance to kind of showcase that. So anytime he tells me I’m his favorite draft pick, it always makes me smile.

"This is a guy that coached Andrew Luck and Peyton Manning and now he’s coaching Tom Brady. And somehow, I’m still one of his favorite players. It’s just a good feeling."

The mutual love and respect will go out the window on Sunday though when Mathieu hopes to help Kansas City win back-to-back Super Bowls and Arians shoots for his first as a head coach.

Mathieu is not the same player he was Arians coached him. He’s continued to mature and is now a proven leader for Kansas City. He’s always in the ears of younger player, trying to help them as much as possible.

Rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire and first-year cornerback L’Jarius Sneed have talked about how Mathieu is someone they can lean on for advice. Both are from Louisiana, just like Mathieu, and have locked up to him for years.

"It’s a blessing," Sneed said of now getting to play with him and learn from Mathieu. "I used to call myself the Honey Badger in high school."

The Honey Badger has long been Mathieu’s nickname, but he’s tried to distance himself from it in recent years. When he got to Kansas City last year, he changed his nickname to "The Landlord." Mathieu likes that new moniker and who he’s become.

"The Landlord is more reserved," he said. "He’s more collected. It’s all about the team. It’s all about the group. The Honey Badger is highly emotional. He wants to make every play. The Landlord, he’s collected. He knows what everybody supposed to do, he knows where he’s supposed to be."

Mathieu is playing all over in defensive coordinator’s Steve Spagnuolo’s scheme. He’s using Mathieu in slot, outside and as a pass rusher. Mathieu set a career-high with six interceptions this season, and has one in these playoffs.

Brady paid him the ultimate compliment this week, saying he loves Mathieu’s game and he has to be aware of him at all times. One of Mathieu’s picks came against Brady in Week 12.

The younger Mathieu might have taken all the credit. But he now understands it takes a whole team to make plays and to be playing in the Super Bowl again. He relishes his role in helping Kansas City get back here.

"Everything we do is about the team," Mathieu said. "How can we lift the people around us? How can we better as individuals? How can we make life better for our teammates around us?

"Everybody has dreams of playing in this game. These games aren’t always promised. We’re grateful and we’re fortunate to be able to be back in this position."

The Landlord isn’t taking it for granted.