Tyrann Mathieu and Tom Brady exchanged words several times in the first half on Sunday. The jawing seemed to fire up Brady and the Buccaneers more than Kansas City.

Brady was the MVP of Super Bowl LV after leading Tampa to the 31-9 win over Kansas City.

"I never really saw that side of Tom Brady, to be honest," Mathieu said. "But whatever. No comment. It’s over with. I’m done with it."

It was strange that these two were so heated when they did nothing but praise each other during the lead-up to the big game.

Brady said he loved the way Mathieu played and said he always had to be aware of him. Mathieu said he’s always been a fan of Brady’s, called him the greatest quarterback of all time and "someone that I idolize in a sense."

It started in the second quarter after Mathieu picked off Brady when the Super Bowl was still a game. The pick was negated by a penalty. That was a popular theme as Kansas City committed eight penalties for 95 yards in the first half.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The two started jawing during that series. Then just before the half ended, things got heated again after Brady threw a touchdown pass to Antonio Brown that made it 21-6. On the previous play, Mathieu was called for pass interference on Mike Evans.

Following the touchdown, Brady and Mathieu got into it. Mathieu was pointing his finger near Brady’s face and Brady started going back at him. But Mathieu was hit with a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty.

"It’s football," Mathieu said. "Guys are going to go back and forth."