Super Bowl 2022: Four Bengals NOT named Joe Burrow who could make a difference

Bengals running back Joe Mixon of the Bengals

Bengals running back Joe Mixon of the Bengals rushes for a third-quarter touchdown in front of cornerback Kristian Fulton of the Titans during the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Nissan Stadium on Jan. 22 in Nashville, Tenn. Credit: Getty Images/Andy Lyons

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
Print

Four players NOT named Joe Burrow who would affect the outcome of the Super Bowl for the Bengals:

Ja’Marr Chase, WR: He and former LSU teammate Burrow have formed a dynamic duo. Chase set Super Bowl-era rookie records with 1,455 regular-season receiving yards and has 279 in the postseason. The record for most receiving yards by a rookie in a Super Bowl is 109; Chase could break that, too.

Trey Hendrickson, DE: The ex-Saint had a huge impact on defense in his first season in Cincinnati. Hendrickson had a career-high 14 sacks in the regular season, and 2 1/2 more this postseason. He helped rattle Patrick Mahomes in the AFC Championship and will try to do the same to Matthew Stafford.

Joe Mixon, RB: The fifth-year back had his best overall season. His 16 TDs tied Cooper Kupp for fourth in the NFL, and he had some big runs in the AFC Championship. Cincinnati could look to get its ground game going to eat up clock and keep the ball away from L.A.

Evan McPherson, K: The rookie hasn’t missed many kicks this year and is a big reason the Bengals are in the Super Bowl. McPherson is 12-for-12 on field goals this postseason with two straight walk-offs. This game could come down to his leg.

