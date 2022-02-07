Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah was carted off the field in the first quarter of the AFC championship with a knee injury. He hasn’t been cleared to play in the Super Bowl, but he sounds like someone who won’t let anything stop him.

"To me, I’m like, I’m not missing the biggest game of my life. Like I’m not missing it,’" Uzomah said. "That’s my approach going into every day of rehab."

Uzomah suffered a sprained MCL after playing just nine snaps in Kansas City. He had tears as he was carted off because he couldn’t finish the game.

The Bengals’ longest tenured player on offense, Uzomah has been rehabbing around the clock to try and be ready for Sunday’s game against the Rams. He’s one of the few Bengals remaining from the franchise’s last playoff team. Uzomah was a rookie in 2015 when Cincinnati went 12-4 and won the division.

"It’s the Super Bowl," Uzomah said. "I’m doing everything I can."

Uzomah has been working with Nick Cosgray, the Bengals director of rehab and performance, and said he feels "really, really good."

When he was asked if he expects to play, Uzomah said, "in my mind, yes. But for the sake of everyone else I’m just going to say day-to-day."

If he does play, how effective Uzomah will be remains to be seen, but he has been a valuable and vital part of the Bengals’ dynamic offense this season.

Defenses have game-planned to try and limit receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins and running back Joe Mixon. Uzomah was a nice security blanket for quarterback Joe Burrow.

Uzomah set career highs with 49 receptions for 493 yards and five touchdowns. In Cincinnati’s first two playoff games he caught 13 passes for 135 yards and a touchdown.

After injuring himself against Kansas City, Uzomah returned to the sideline on crutches to be there for his teammate in whatever way possible. He was elated that they won and was able to celebrate with them. Uzomah said later that night he reflected on what he and the organization went through to reach this point.

"I went to bed with a smile on my face, Uzomah said. "We’re playing in freaking Super Bowl. That is sick. That is so sick. I definitely had a little kid in me at the end of the night."

That’s why it’s going to be difficult to keep Uzomah from playing Sunday. He said he will continue to rehab tirelessly to make sure he’s ready.

"If I wake up and it’s a little sore, it doesn’t matter," Uzomah said. "Right when I get in the building, right when I put my feet on the ground, it’s’ go time. Let’s get this rehab going, let’s do everything I can to make sure I’m ready and available to play. That’s kind of where my mind is."