TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
Good Morning
SportsFootballSuper Bowl

Super Bowl 2022: Critics carve up Eli Apple after nightmare game covering Kupp

Cincinnati Bengals' Eli Apple (C) reacts as Los

Cincinnati Bengals' Eli Apple (C) reacts as Los Angeles Rams players celebrate a touchdown during Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on February 13, 2022.  Credit: AFP via Getty Images/FREDERIC J. BROWN

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com
Print

Eli Apple didn’t only get burned on the field in Super Bowl LVI. The former Giants cornerback got roasted off of it.

Players around the NFL had plenty to say on social media after Apple’s rough performance in the Rams’ 23-20 victory over the Bengals.

Apple gave up both touchdowns that Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp scored. Apple also committed a pass interference penalty on Kupp on the Rams’ final drive, setting up first-and-goal from the 1. Kupp caught the winning 1-yard score against Apple.

Saints receiver Michael Thomas, Apple’s former teammate in New Orleans, tweeted: "Eli is going to Eli."

A few Kansas City players joined the fun. The Bengals beat Kansas City in the AFC Championship Game. Apple made a huge play on Tyreek Hill to keep him out of the end zone just before halftime. After the game, Apple tweeted that Hill is "a baby." Kansas City players enjoyed seeing Apple struggle on Sunday.

KC receiver Mecole Hardman tweeted at Apple, "Wish you was a better corner, bro, then the game-winning touchdown wouldn’t been scored on you."

Defensive tackle Khalen Saunders tweeted, "smell like apple pie in sofi," with crying laughing emojis.

Hill also posted some crying laughing emojis immediately after the touchdown and in a retween of Saunders’ tweet.

Hardman also posted a picture of his Super Bowl ring and tweeted at Apple, rubbing it in: "You might get one of these one day but in the meantime just go get better at your craft" with a peace emoji.

Apple, the Giants’ first-round pick (10th overall) in 2016, had a tumultuous 2 ½ years with the team. He was fined for tweeting during a game, suspended for "a pattern of behavior that is conduct detrimental to the team" and was called "a cancer" by ex-Giant Landon Collins.

The Giants traded Apple to the Saints in October 2018.

After the Bengals advanced to the AFC Championship Game, Apple trolled Giants and Saints fans on Twitter, saying he didn’t know "which fan base I hate more."

Apple obviously doesn't have many fans around the NFL.

By Al Iannazzone al.iannazzone@newsday.com

New York Sports

Head coach Tom Coughlin of the Giants celebrates
Super Bowl pregame show highlighted by profile on Coughlin and wife
Alexis Lafreniere #13 of the Rangers skates with
With Kakko out, Lafreniere to get extended look at right wing
Nets guard Kyrie Irving waits for play to
Kyrie feels no guilt about his vaccination status
Julius Randle #30 of the Knicks drives to
Randle's revival can't prevent Knicks from going 1-4 on trip
Dylan Addae-Wusu #5 of the St. John's Red
St. John's goes cold down stretch in loss to Connecticut
Stony Brook guard Anthony Roberts shoots a free
Roberts' career-high 40 lead Stony Brook past Maine
Didn’t find what you were looking for?