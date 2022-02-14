Eli Apple didn’t only get burned on the field in Super Bowl LVI. The former Giants cornerback got roasted off of it.

Players around the NFL had plenty to say on social media after Apple’s rough performance in the Rams’ 23-20 victory over the Bengals.

Apple gave up both touchdowns that Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp scored. Apple also committed a pass interference penalty on Kupp on the Rams’ final drive, setting up first-and-goal from the 1. Kupp caught the winning 1-yard score against Apple.

Saints receiver Michael Thomas, Apple’s former teammate in New Orleans, tweeted: "Eli is going to Eli."

A few Kansas City players joined the fun. The Bengals beat Kansas City in the AFC Championship Game. Apple made a huge play on Tyreek Hill to keep him out of the end zone just before halftime. After the game, Apple tweeted that Hill is "a baby." Kansas City players enjoyed seeing Apple struggle on Sunday.

KC receiver Mecole Hardman tweeted at Apple, "Wish you was a better corner, bro, then the game-winning touchdown wouldn’t been scored on you."

Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Defensive tackle Khalen Saunders tweeted, "smell like apple pie in sofi," with crying laughing emojis.

Hill also posted some crying laughing emojis immediately after the touchdown and in a retween of Saunders’ tweet.

Hardman also posted a picture of his Super Bowl ring and tweeted at Apple, rubbing it in: "You might get one of these one day but in the meantime just go get better at your craft" with a peace emoji.

Apple, the Giants’ first-round pick (10th overall) in 2016, had a tumultuous 2 ½ years with the team. He was fined for tweeting during a game, suspended for "a pattern of behavior that is conduct detrimental to the team" and was called "a cancer" by ex-Giant Landon Collins.

The Giants traded Apple to the Saints in October 2018.

After the Bengals advanced to the AFC Championship Game, Apple trolled Giants and Saints fans on Twitter, saying he didn’t know "which fan base I hate more."

Apple obviously doesn't have many fans around the NFL.